Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot

Published 04/22/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

The Silver Surf Motel in Yachats has brought about a host of changes, slowly over the last two years, that include not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests

(Yachats, Oregon) – One central Oregon coast lodging has been going under the knife for some time now, and what is emerging is crammed full of new amenities and surprising features. The Silver Surf Motel in Yachats has brought about a host of changes, slowly over the last two years, that include not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests.

Manager Shelly Crespi said her group took over management at Silver Surf almost three years ago and soon after began discussing bigger plans for the future. This took them on a lengthy remodel that began over a year ago.

“We have replaced all balcony slider doors with new vinyl doors and rebuilt all of the balcony railings and spindles,” Crespi said. “We did a complete remodel on all four vintage cottages.”

That's just the tip of the iceberg. All the carpet was replaced with Coretek flooring, which Crespi said is like a cork-backed wood laminate. All beds were upgraded to solid box bed frames, and they now have 32-inch flat screen televisions, DVD players and electric fireplaces in all rooms.

On the exterior, the color has changed from gray to lagoon teal.

Then there's the new landscaping, which includes an ocean view memorial garden with a personal touch.

“We engrave stones for our guests that have been visiting for years, that have had family members pass,” Crespi said.

There's a three-dimensional mural in the pool, done by a local artist. They've also added a gift shop that will soon be carrying local wines.

Yet another feature: they are still working on a barista and snack bar area.

Also added were planter boxes, parking lines, new signage, a summer dahlia garden for guest rooms, and even an herb garden for guests to use while cooking in their kitchens. All rooms have a fully equipped kitchen, she said.

This past February the Silver Surf Motel completed a full remodel of the upper level.

“For years Silver Surf has catered to families, and have always been dog friendly,” Crespi said. “We now cater to a very diverse group of guests.”

This means the main level is family and pet friendly, as are the cottages. But the upper level is now comprised of signature theme rooms, which attracts couples for a beach vacation or anniversary getaway. Six of the nine rooms were completed in time for Valentine's, and the last three were finished this month.

“Our offered themes are Victorian Garden, Beachcomber, Ship Wreck, Vineyard, Safari, Lakehouse and Seaside Retreat,” Crespi said. “Our Surf's Up room is available for families, and features shark and surfer artwork from a local talent. The upper level also features 'The Sterling Suite' which at one time was two rooms. Now it is a full living room and kitchen with a master bedroom and private bath. You wake in the morning with the beach and waves at your feet.”

The Sterling Suite offers two balconies, fireplaces, TV's and bathrooms. Crespi said it's been very well received so far, and it tends to fill up fast.

As if all that wasn't enough, the Silver Surf has tacked on events and activities to their roster of changes and amenities. They recently had their third annual Couple's Retreat over Valentine's weekend. There's even a summer music series from June through September, where guests can sit around the fire pit with s'mores.

“This summer we will have a weekend package that includes live music and a pig roast,” Crespi said. “Silver Summer Luau.” Silver Surf Motel, 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours







 

More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details