Central Oregon Coast Hotspot Celebrates 50 Years with Antique Week

Published 12/22/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the big 50 for Lincoln City this year, and the central Oregon coast town will be pulling out the stops for Antique Week, February 7 through 16, with a beach-load of festivities and features.

Back in 1964, the town was incorporated under the name Lincoln City as seven little villages fused together to become one.

The 2015 Antique Week returns with citywide antique sales and over 80 dealers. The festival includes an antique store scavenger hunt, glass float drops on the beach, historic city tours, antique seminars, and more. This year's theme is "Cheers to 50 Years" in conjunction with Lincoln City's 50th anniversary.

For more than a decade, Lincoln City has been the place to go on the Oregon Coast for antiques and collectibles. Antique shops and used bookstores abound in Lincoln City. "Country Home Magazine" has named Lincoln City one of the great-undiscovered places to antique in the United States. To celebrate the quality of antiquing, every February Lincoln City hosts Antique Week, a ten-day long event.

The theme for this year's Antique Week is a celebration of Lincoln City's 50th Anniversary. Take a trip back in time at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum and learn about the history of town and how the name "Lincoln City" came to be. Then take a "mostly accurate" bus tour through town with local resident Elizabeth Black as she highlights key points of interest, haunted houses, Native American heritage, and local folklore.

Bring your antiques to get appraised at the "Appraise-a-thon" hosted by Chinook Winds Casino Resort on Feb. 7. Renowned antique expert and former host of "Antique Road-Show" Frank Farmer Loomis IV will be on-hand to appraise your antiques or collectibles to determine its monetary value.

In-between antiquing and history lessons, take a stroll down Lincoln City's 7.5 miles of beach and you may find an antique glass treasure. Every year, starting in Mid-October through Memorial Day, the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau (VCB) organizes Finders Keepers, a promotion in which volunteers called Float Fairies place handmade glass floats on the beach for visitors to find and keep. In addition to the regular daily float drops, the VCB Float Fairies will place 300 rare antique Japanese floats on the beach in conjunction with Antique Week. And on Valentine's Day, a special drop of 50 red glass floats and 14 heart shaped floats will also be scattered along the sandy shores of Lincoln City.

For more information on Antique Week, please contact the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 541-994-9994 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/antique-week/.

