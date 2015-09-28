Parties with Food, Science, Nature and Music on N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/28/2015 at 4:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The tiny town of Manzanita will be bustling with intriguing, brain-tickling ways of having fun. The annual Harvest Festival happens on October 3, and a talk about Oregon's forests is on October 8.

Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) celebrates community and conservation with its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 3, from noon to 4:00 p.m. Alder Creek Farm is a natural area and wildlife habitat where folks gather this time of year to appreciate the beauty of conserved land, catch up with friends, and experience farm life for an afternoon. The Festival is free as are parking and shuttles.

Harvest Festival in Nehalem

There will be farm tours and conservation talks, as well as live music by Sedona Fire Band. This year Nehalem Bay Horse Excursions & Pony Rides is offering free pony and horse rides for both children and adults. Sponsored by NCRD, Sierra Gjerde will lead children in imaginative play and parachute games. There will be booths by local community groups, and best of all it’s the last farmers market of the season, so expect farm fresh produce, delicious lunch offerings, and handmade local products.

Parking is in Nehalem this year – a few miles away. Continuous shuttles will run from four Nehalem parking lots: the municipal lot (corner of 7th and Highway 101), the lower NCRD lot (36155 9th Street, enter from B Street), St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church (36335 N Highway 101), and the Lighthouse Restaurant (36480 N Highway 101).

For more information and a festival and parking map, visit: nehalemtrust.org/harvestfest

On October 8, the north Oregon coast town and the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will welcome Tillamook District Forester Kate Skinner its Speaker Series event. It starts at 6:30 pm.

It's an exciting and educational presentation on hot topics facing Oregon’s forests. Skinner will discuss the status of updating Oregon Department of Forestry’s management plan, summer conditions in Coastal forests and other topics relating to forest management. The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council.



Skinner is the Tillamook District Forester for Oregon Department of Forestry and has worked in natural resource management for 25 years in Idaho, Alaska and Washington before coming to Oregon. She has been dealing with Oregon coast forests for 18 years in a variety of roles.

Refreshments and snacks will be served. This event is free and open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1. More about Manzanita below and at the Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map.









