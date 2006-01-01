N. Oregon Coast News: Lodging, Historical Theater, Aquarium

(Seaside, Oregon) – Several new tidbits are new on the north Oregon coast, including some new features at Seaside Aquarium, a motel that has changed hands and a major landmark theater gets historical recognition. (Above: Astoria)

Astoria's Liberty Theater was recently named Best Historic Venue in Oregon by Northwest Meetings and Events, Summer 2013. It actually was a tie with Timberline Lodge. Runners up included Oregon's The Governor Hotel and the Benson Hotel.

The Liberty originally opened in 1925 and it's been lovingly restored into a successful performing arts center, concert hall and elegant event venue.

Of the theater the group said:

“The first-time winner of Best Historic Venue is on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the best examples of what a '20s-style theater would have looked like, in its retrofitted Italianate style, the vaudeville-motion picture theater is a palace in the Northwest."

The Liberty Theater is at 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

Seaside Aquarium reopened last month after a brief shutdown and is now boasting a major remodel of their Interpretive Center. The new Interpretive Center includes touch tanks, microscopes, a local shell and beach combing display, and a brand new open fish tank.

Now open to the public, the Seaside Aquarium is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You'll find it on the Prom in Seaside, Oregon.

City Center Motel, Seaside

The famed Inn at Seaside has a new brother. Owner Masuder Khan has taken over the City Center Motel, just one block from the beach and downtown Broadway in Seaside.

The owner of The Inn at Seaside and River Inn at Seaside (set for a grand opening in 2014) purchased the City Center Motel in late November. The City Center Motel has already seen an amazing turn around in all 40 rooms. New furniture, mattresses and flat screen televisions are just some of what to expect from the City Center. The grounds are starting to look greener and vibrate with the landscaping that's already completed.

“My vision for the City Center Motel is to provide clean, comfortable and affordable rooms in a professional and legendary customer service environment.” Khan said.

For more information and availability, check out the new website at www.citycenterseaside.com or call directly at 503-738-6377.

