N. Oregon Coast Program Looks at the Politics of Nature

Published 01/19/2015

(Tillamook, Oregon) – How Oregon and the Oregon coast deals with its natural resources will be the subject of discussion at a special presentation in Tillamook this weekend.

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will welcome Oregon Humanities Executive Director Adam Davis on Saturday, January 24, 2015 at 1 p.m. in the Main Gallery of the Pioneer Museum as part of the TCPM Great Speaker Series.

Davis will be leading a discussion on “What We Want from the Wild” as part of the Oregon Humanities’ statewide Conversation Program series. Oregonians across the political spectrum place a high value on the diverse natural resources of our state, but we are divided about how these resources should be used and talked about. What do we want from nature?

Davis is currently the executive director of OH but his previous roles include directing the Center for Civic Reflection, where he helped the Aldo Leopold Foundation develop their Land Ethic Leader training, and the United States Forest Service, where he led backcountry trail crews and occasionally fought wild fires. He has taught courses and led workshops on the human relationship to nature.

Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future. For more information about this free community discussion, please call the Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553 or visit their website at www.tcpm.org.

This program is sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the TCPM Daisy Fund and is free and open to the public. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Following the discussion, at 3 p.m. the Museum will be hosting an artist reception for the seven local photographers participating in “The Beauty That Surrounds Us” invitational photography exhibit.

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second Street. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

