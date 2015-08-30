Oregon Coast Photo Contest Includes Prizes and Free Classes

Published 08/30/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT - Updated 08/30/2015 at 8:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED: see the photo contest links at bottom. Show your love of the Oregon coast – photographically – and you could win some prizes. A new photo contest put on by two Oregon groups will allow you to do just that, as well as take some free classes in photo technique. (Above: Cape Falcon).

Do you like walking on the beach, watching seabirds, or just enjoying the views of the Oregon coast? You can share how you connect with Oregon’s marine reserves and special places by submitting a photo to “The Sea That Feeds Us,” a photo contest hosted by the Oregon Marine Reserves Partnership and Outdoor Viewfinder.

The contest, which launched in May and ends October 15, 2015, is a great way for anyone to share their connection with Oregon’s five marine reserves and nine protected areas by submitting a photo online.



The five marine reserves are Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Redfish Rocks. The three categories of photo submissions include landscapes, people, and fish and wildlife, and prizes will be awarded in all three categories.

Prizes include free kayak and boat tours, a $700 pair of Leupold binoculars, tickets to the Oregon aquarium, free lodging at a coastal hotel and more!



As part of the photo contest, the OMRP is sponsoring free photo workshops by professional photographer Jason Waicunas of Outdoor Viewfinder. The next workshop will be offered on Saturday, September 19 from 9am - 3pm at Cape Falcon Marine Reserve located on the north end of Manzanita and adjacent to Oswald West State Park. The workshops will give people the opportunity to photograph crashing waves, tide pools, wildlife, people recreating, and coastal landscapes.

Join in the fun and share your connection with Oregon’s marine reserves by submitting a photo to Oregon’s first marine reserve photo contest. Prizes will be awarded in October.

The OMRP is committed to implementing and maintaining Oregon’s Marine reserves and protected areas for all Oregonians by supporting scientific research, community engagement, and effective communications among all stakeholders.

If you would like more information about this topic, please visit our website (http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org or contact Lisa DeBruyckere, OMRP Coordinator at (503) 704-2884 or email at lisad@oregonmarinereserves.org

To register for the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve photo class or related classes, visit http://oviewfinder.com/photography-classes-tours/

To learn more or to enter a photo in the contest, please visit http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org/2015-photo-contest Below: more photos from these marine reserve areas.





















