Six Magical Nights on Central Oregon Coast Include Glass Floats

Published 01/14/2016

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The Oregon coast is a magical place any time of year. In Lincoln City, however, spring break becomes especially enchanting during the Festival of Illusions, a week full of evening magic shows and day camps for youth at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. It's also a week of sizable glass float drops. (Photo above: Lincoln City literally glows sometimes).

This year's Festival of Illusions will take place from March 20th to 25th. Each evening will feature a different professional magician performing their signature tricks and techniques to mesmerized audiences. Tickets for each show are $11 for adults, $6 for youth ages 5-18, and free for kids 4 and under. Tickets are on sale at the Cultural Center and online at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

One of the festival's performers, Matt Baker, has presented his brand of alternative comedy stunt shows in all 50 states and 17 countries. A self-taught comedian, Baker holds five Guinness World Records and has appeared on Tosh.O, Comedy Central, America's Got Talent, and Last Comic Standing. He catches a bowling ball with his head, spears vegetables midair, juggles with his mouth, and tells enough jokes to be named Seattle's Funniest Alternative Comic.

Baker, along with five other entertainers scheduled for the week, will be performing at the Cultural Center with doors open at 6:30 pm and the show starting at 7 pm. Each show has two sets, with one intermission, and snacks and drinks are available for purchase.

The Cultural Center is also offering daily Magic Camps, from 9am to 11am, March 21 through 25. Guest artist Regina Wollrabe, aka Cha Cha the Clown, along with her assistant, Laura Green the Juggling Queen, will help young performers improve their skills in juggling, circus tricks, makeup, costumes, props, and more. The camps are open to youth ages 8 to 18, and their parents or guardians.

The price for the Magic Camp is $18 per youth, per day, and includes all props and instructions. Kids can also sign up for the whole week and receive a discount. Class size is limited, so pre-registration is recommended.

Magic doesn't just occur indoors in Lincoln City. Explore the seven miles of pristine beach during Spring Break, March 19 through the 27th, for 300 hand-made glass art pieces. These brightly colored glass creations will appear along the coastline in Lincoln City, between the high tide line and embankment, thanks to volunteers affectionately known as Float Fairies. This special glass drop is part of Lincoln City's signature promotion, Finders Keepers, glass floats on the beach. If you find one, you keep it.

For more information on the Festival of Illusions, contact the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 541-994-9994 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/festival-of-illusions

















