New Music Fest for Oregon Coast; More Canine Fun Fest

Published 05/03/2016 at 7:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – As summer begins to kick in around June, other big festivals are emerging along the Oregon coast. One is a new music festival near Newport, while another in Pacific City gives new meaning to the dog days of summer.

In Pacific City, The Inn at Cape Kiwanda will be hosting its 8th Annual Yappy Days Festival on Saturday, June 18. There will be face painting, balloon animals, live music, raffle baskets, silent auction, pet wash, light animal grooming, vendor booths, and hopefully pet adoptions! New this year will be doggie manicures, meat popsicles, mini pools for a doggie dip, photo ops, and tug-of-war games.

Grooming will include nail trimming and ear cleaning and will be done by a professional and licensed groomer.

All proceeds raised at this festival will be donated to the Tillamook Animal Shelter, which is in great need. Donations are accepted and tax receipts are available. The Tillamook Animal Shelter is always in need of blankets, towels, toys, and grooming products. Animal food donations are accepted but will not benefit the Tillamook Animal Shelter, instead going to local food banks.

You can also adopt a pet right then and there. The entire festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.innatcapekiwanda.com. www.facebook.com/yappydaysinpacificcityoregon. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Then, just two weeks later, the central Oregon coast town of Toledo debuts a new music festival. The inaugural Mid-Summer Music Festival is set for July 2-3, 2016 at Memorial Field in Toledo, and will feature multiple genres of folk, blues and rock music for the masses.

The Mid-Summer Music Festival aims to be an annual event which draws tourism to Toledo with opportunities for immersion in cultural and unique experiences. One where festival goers can dance all night, escape everyday life, create lasting memories and even pitch a tent at Toledo's nearby Waterfront Park.



As droves of visitors head to the Central Oregon Coast for Newport's annual fireworks display over Yaquina Bay on Monday, July 4th, they will also be able to enjoy two full days of music and memories just seven miles inland. They can also take time to explore Toledo's quaint downtown, take in its history, visit its abundance of artists' studios and galleries, or visit the surrounding forests.



For more information or to be a part of this new community event, visit the festival web page at www.midsummermusicfest.com or contact the Toledo Chamber of Commerce at 541-336-3183 for details. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

