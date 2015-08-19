Updated: Golfing and Dinner on N. Oregon Coast in September

Published 08/19/2015 at 5:05 AM PDT - Updated 08/19/2015 at 3:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gearhart, Oregon) – Another year, another reason to combine golf and dinner for charity. (Above: Gearhart)

September 2 again brings the Hot Rod Classic Charity Golf Tournament and Auction Dinner to the north Oregon coast town of Gearhart, just on the northern face of Seaside.

First, golf teams will check in at Gearhart Golf Links at 11a.m. for a scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Then, everyone meets up at the Seaside Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of fun with two silent auction flights during appetizers as well as a live auction during the Italian dinner.

The Seaside Downtown Development Association (SDDA) and Seaside Kids, Inc (SKI) are putting on this gathering on the greens.

“With the involvement of Seaside Kids, Inc we are focusing on auction items which provide experiences that can be shared with kids or grandkids,” said Tita Montero, SDDA executive director. “Auction items include lighting the Seaside Christmas tree with Santa after the lucky child’s (or child at heart) family and friends ride the Seaside Streetcar in the parade.”

Other auction items include all the candy you-can-eat in 30 minutes for four people in Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, Blazers and Mariners tickets, ride-alongs with the Seaside Police and Fire Chiefs; and fishing, golfing and vacation trips. There's even a hot air balloon ride and a large array of gift certificates.

Participating in the dinner and auctions is priced at $35. Golfers fees, which include dinner and auctions, are set at $135. Every golfer attending dinner has a chance to win a stay at Chinook Winds Casino Resort, an Enterprise of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

In addition there is a chance to win a Titleist 915D3 10.5 driver. Raffle tickets are $20; a maximum of 250 tickets will be sold.

Raffle tickets can be purchased and reservations for dinner or for golf teams can be made by emailing director@seasidedowntown.com or calling SDDA at 503-717-1914.

Ed Rippet, SKI boardmember, said these kids' programs are integral to the community.

“So many Seaside Kids have become leaders in our community, proving Active Youth Today equal Active Leaders Tomorrow,” Rippet said. “Some of those leaders are downtown business people. It makes sense to partner with SDDA as both nonprofit organizations succeed in fulfilling their missions.”

More about Seaside and Gearhart below, and at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the Gearhart, Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Seaside, Oregon hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted