Cars and Culture on Oregon Coast: Music and Car Show Festivals Abound

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two decidedly different forms of entertainment and fun will be hitting the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City over the summer. Later this month brings a major music festival, and then a series of car shows hits the town for a rollicking and rockin' good time. (Above: Lincoln City).

From June 21 to 25, the Siletz Bay Music Festival takes over the Lincoln City Cultural Center, which is now celebrating its fifth year. The calendar of central Oregon coast culture includes solo, small ensemble and full orchestra concerts, including three free community performances, at five concert venues. For tickets, head to www.siletzbaymusic.org. The following shows will take place at the LCCC. Tickets are $25 each, or $22.50 each with a purchase of three or more.

Wednesday, June 22 is “Rockin’ the Festival” with violinist Aaron Meyer. The Gala Festival opening with concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, performing his cutting-edge original music and arrangements with virtuosity and passion. Aaron brings his fresh and invigorating instrumental style to the stage and genuinely connects with audiences of all ages. 7:30 pm.

On Thursday, June 23 it's “Curtain Up!” This event features chamber works by Schubert and Dvorak. Haroutune Bedelian (violin), James Stern (violin), Gerald Robbins (piano), Armen Ksajikian (cello), Miriam English Ward (cello) and Lorna Griffitt (piano). 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 25 bring a piano recital with Mei-Ting Sun. Look for works by Richard Strauss, Stravinsky and Ravel, featuring new piano transcriptions by Mei-Ting Sun. 7:30 pm

540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. 541-994-9994.

Then comes what Lincoln City calls Cruise The Coast. Polish up your classic ride, and head to Lincoln City for three weeks of car shows, music, and fun. Cruise the Coast, three classic car shows over three consecutive weekends starting in late August, is sure to get your motor running.

This three-week car show promotion begins on August 27th, with the Old School Classic Car Show at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. From 10am to 4pm, old school rides from 1985 and older will line up on the Cultural Center lawn. Restored Ford Model As & Ts will be next to muscle cars, hot rods, rat rods, and art cars. With live music, food, and beverages, you have the perfect high-octane party. Early bird registration is $18 per vehicle up to July 1st, after which registration is $25. All registrants receive a custom dash plaque, goodie bag, and free continental breakfast.

Then on Saturday, September 3rd, the Chinook Winds Casino Resort parking lot is the destination for your surfin' safari. The Surf City Classic Car Show is a great place to see high roller restorations and homemade dream cars from 10am to 6pm. Swapping stories with fellow gearheads is always more fun with a beer from the beer garden along with live music and food. Vehicle registration for the show is $10, and includes a tee shirt and $5 in free slot play.

Cruise the Coast concludes on September 10th at the Bay House Restaurant, where automotive masterpieces are on display against a breathtaking view of Siletz Bay during the Cruisin' the Bay Car Show. From 9am to 2pm, check out the eclectic mix of cars on display along with live music. Volkswagen Beetles are just as likely to line up as a Pontiac GTO or Chevy Corvette. And to celebrate National Drive Electric Week, you can go for a ride in the innovative electric vehicles on display. Registration begins at 9am, and is $10 per vehicle.

"The organizers of our three car shows have united to create a celebration of car culture here in Lincoln City," said Ed Dreistadt, Director of the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau. "Our entire community is coming together to create weekends of car-related fun."

For more information on Cruise the Coast, please visit www.oregoncoast.org/cruise-the-coast or call 541-996-1274. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















