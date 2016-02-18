Singing the Winter Blues at Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Concert

Published 02/18/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be getting the winter blues on February 27, as audiences will sing along to that genre with the appearance of guitarist and singer Lauren Sheehan. The multi-talented blues and folk musician will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum, playing guitar, mandolin, and banjo while singing. (Above photo: Cannon Beach History Center and Museum).

Sheehan is a charismatic ‘songster’, an interpreter of songs learned from some of America’s greatest folk and blues artists. She slides through old lyrics like clear water through a smooth creak bed. According to Reed Magazine (2/08), “Lauren [Sheehan] has the authenticity, the sound and the knowledge of the folk/blues genre that other acts can only aspire to."

Sheehan gives memorable performances of old boozy Memphis blues, to old time banjo tunes, to old country songs and electric modern folk. She studied classical guitar as a child and became infected by the spirit of the fiddle. She wrote her thesis at Reed College on American Folk music before spending a number of years playing in small ensembles. She brings a passion and knowledge to each performance that adds a feeling of authenticity.

Her 2011 release 'Rose City Ramble' reached the "Top 10" on the folk radio charts. In 2015, Sheehan released two new albums “Lauren Sheehan: Songster Roots of Americana” and another album that she did with her daughter called “Tillamook Burn”, which reached number six on folk radio. She has performed all over the United States, and appeared on the nationally syndicated radio show 'River City Folk'. 'Rose City Ramble' is Sheehan's third full-length release. She is also a regular at the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival. Seating is limited. Tickets are $12 for adults and $2 for children. Complimentary snacks and wine will be available.

All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips. Tickets are available through the online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org/shop), by phone (503-436-9301), or at the door. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

