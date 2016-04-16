Clamming, Crabbing and Poetry Collide at Central Oregon Coast Venue

Published 04/16/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Poetry and the outdoors mix in an intoxicating way on the central Oregon coast in April and May, as Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library hosts a major poet and not only lectures on crabbing and clamming but field trips as well. (Photo: Clamming in Lincoln City).

On April 23, the Driftwood Public Library ends its National Poetry Month festivities with a visit from poet Patrick Ryan Frank on that Saturday. Frank will teach a poetry workshop at 10 a.m., followed by a reading at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is requested for the workshop; those who are interested should contact Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org to register.

The reading is open to the general public and will take place in the Distad Reading Room at Driftwood Public Library.

May begins the library's eleventh year of its “Coastal Encounters” series of lectures. Each year the library invites a group of speakers and experts to present programs on their areas of interest. These presentations share a focus on coastal living, and presenters talk on a range of subjects from local history to activities both residents and visitors can enjoy on the Oregon coast.

Bill Lackner, who does regular presentations on clamming and crabbing, will visit the library on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. to speak about clamming on the Oregon coast. The clamming presentation will be followed by a trip with Bill to Siletz Bay to hunt purple varnish clams on Wednesday, May 11.

Bill will return with his annual presentation on crabbing on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a field trip to the North Shore of Siletz Bay to go crabbing on Wednesday, May 25.

On Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m., Doug Bradstreet, owner of Lincoln City store Prehistoric, will talk about fossils and dinosaurs.

The series will conclude on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Kay Myers, co-author of the perennially popular pocket guide Agates of the Oregon Coast. Myers will talk about agates and how to find and identify them.

While all four programs at the library are free, those interested in taking part in the clamming or crabbing field trips must purchase a harvester’s license from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. For the clamming trip, you will also need a clam bag and a clamming shovel. Shovels are available from Bill for $28 the night of the clamming lecture.

For the crabbing field trip, Bill recommends the Crab Max folding crab traps, which can be purchased from local retailers or directly from him for $30 each (cash please) at the lecture. Crabbers should also bring a crab measure and a large packet of chicken legs for bait. Those taking part in either of Bill’s field trips should also wear layered clothing, gloves, sturdy shoes (no sandals or flip-flops), be prepared for rain with appropriate gear, and bring a five-gallon bucket. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Driftwood Public Library: second floor of the Lincoln City Civic Center at 801 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242. More about the area below, and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.





















