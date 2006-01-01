Sunny Heatwave Coming to Oregon Coast - Up Around 60

Published 01/14/2014

(Oregon Coast) – It's hard to believe it's winter – but it's true. Sunny to mostly sunny days are coming for the Oregon coast, including temps near 60 degrees in some spots.

Today – Tuesday – will be a beautiful one for north Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside and Pacific City. A light wind around 5 mph, partly sunny and a high of 52 is in the works, while the nighttime will get down to a chilly 36.

Wednesday things warm up a tad with essentially an all-sunny day.

Thursday, the forecast is for sunny and a high near 57, and Friday is essentially the same but holds the possibility to be even warmer.

Saturday, chances of rain start up but it will still be a pleasant 52 degrees.

For central Oregon coast towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, the outlook seems a bit warmer.

Today's forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50's and Wednesday should be around 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service, appear to be up around 62 and all sunny.

All this means some great weather to go agate hunting and treasure hunting along the beaches, which just experienced some major tides and winds. It's likely a lot was uncovered and/or washed up.

See full Oregon coast weather here. More about the Oregon coast below.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted