Literary Event Takes Over Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast, This Weekend

Published 04/06/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – This week sees a major literary event on the north Oregon coast, as best selling and award winning authors gather in Cannon Beach from April 10-12 for the annual Get Lit at the Beach.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet these prominent authors and attend presentations and signings, as well as a keynote dinner presentation by best-selling author and literary critic, Nancy Pearl. This year’s guest authors will include Karen Joy Fowler, best known for her novel, The Jane Austen Book Club; best-selling author of A Hundred Flowers Gail Tsukyama; and Jim Lynch, whose third novel, Truth Like the Sun, was picked by NY Times reviewer Janet Maslin as one of her 10 favorite books of 2012. Weekend activities begin with an authors’ reception Friday evening.

Saturday includes authors’ presentations, book signings and keynote dinner presentation. Sunday morning, there will be a question and answer session moderated by New York Times Best Selling author Terry Brooks, who will be in attendance at events and book signings throughout the weekend.

There are three ticket packages available including a complete package to all Get Lit events for $85 and individual tickets for the Friday evening Author Reception for $30 and the Saturday evening Prime Rib Dinner & Keynote for $65.

Some of the authors featured:

Terry Brooks. Brooks co-founded Get Lit at the Beach with his wife Judine and serves as the event’s Master of Ceremonies. He has written over 25 science fiction & fantasy novels and is a NY Times best-selling author. His international best selling fantasy novel series, Shannara is currently being adapted as a TV series for MTV.

Karen Joy Fowler. She is best known for her novel The Jane Austen Book Club and her most current novel, we are all completely beside ourselves, won the Pen/Faulkner award for 2014 and was nominated for the 2014 Nebula Award and 2014 Man Booker Prize.

Gail Tsukyama is a bestselling author has has produced six novels, including A Hundred Flowers, Women of the Silk and The Samurai’s Garden. She is the recipient of the Academy of American Poets Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Literary Award.

Jim Lynch: Truth like the Sun, Lynch’s third novel set in the Pacific Northwest, was picked by New York Times reviewer Janet Maslin as one of her 10 favorite books of 2012. He has also received awards for his prior two novels, The Highest Tide and Border Songs.

This event is presented by the Tolovana Arts Colony. For more information and tickets, call (206) 914-1255 or visit www.getlitatthebeach2015.eventbrite.com.

A full event schedule follows below. More on Cannon Beach at the bottom, and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

Friday, April 10 . Check in and Authors’ Reception with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments from 5-7pm at the Chamber of Commerce Community Hall. Saturday, April 11. Authors’ presentations and book signings throughout the day in the Surfsand Resort Ballroom. Morning Session

10am Gail Tsukiyama

11:30am Jim Lynch

1:00pm Lunch Afternoon Session

2:30pm Karen Joy Fowler Evening Session

6pm Keynote dinner presentation by Nancy Pearl Sunday, April 12

Question and answer panel with the authors moderated by Terry Brooks, 10am at the Coaster Theatre.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted