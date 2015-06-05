Major Kite Fest Sets June Dates on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/06/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Prepare to take flight on June 27 and 28 on the central Oregon coast, as the 31st Annual Summer Kite Festival descends upon the D-River Wayside in Lincoln City. This hallmark event is a celebration of professional and leisure kite fliers with some of the most colorful big "show kites" in the world.

Each year, in anticipation of the kite festival, a naming contest is held to pick the theme of the event. Progressively working through the alphabet, this year, a new theme was determined using the letter "V." The winning theme is "Veterans" submitted by Tracy Hurtado from Cornelius, Oregon. Tracy's theme was selected from nearly 250 entries that were submitted this past December. As the winner of the contest, Tracy has received a Lincoln City family getaway package courtesy of the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau.

"A Salute to our Veterans", a celebration of our service men and women, will be the theme of this year's Summer Kite Festival. Get out your patriotic attire and join us on the beach for two days of kite flying festivities. The event will run from 10am-4pm each day.

For more information about the Summer Kite Festival event schedule, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

More Lincoln City highlights in June include:

June 6. Hands-on Tapas. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cost: $55, includes wine pairing and meal. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151.

June 6. Garden Festival. Explore one of the best gardens in the Pacific NW. 10 am to 3 pm. Connie Hansen Garden. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338

June 7. Photo Hiking at Spring Lake. Hike with professional photographers Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudsen and learn basic techniques. 9am to 11am. $20 per person. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3405.



June 10. Crabbing Clinic. Clinic starts with a brief orientation followed by crabbing. 1:30 pm. SW 51st Street, Historic Taft District of Lincoln City, Oregon.

June 13. Hands-on Pasta Workshop. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cost: $55, includes wine pairing and meal. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151.



June 13. Touch a Truck. Lincoln City Community Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 15 – 20. Missoula Children’s Theater presents King Arthur’s Quest. For tickets and show times call 541-994-9994. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

