International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/07/2016 at 8:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day. Mostly in the Newport area, it takes place in spots like Yaquina Head and the Hatfield Marine Science Center. These areas will be offering a variety of free entry and activities, including guided nature walks and family-friendly games/crafts.

It's an event that is open to all ages, and many activities will be offered in Spanish and English by bilingual volunteers.

Visitors will be able to learn about the local and migratory birds in the community by traveling to different locations throughout Newport. Visitors will receive an IMBD passport, a “visa” stamp at each location to highlight their own “migration.”

A host of fun prizes will be given to those participating.

Guided Bird Walks: Join the local experts in a guided bird walk along the Oregon coast at 9 a.m. For the Guided Communication Hill Hike, meet at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area Interpretive Center.

At 10:15 a.m. the Guided Estuary Trail Walk happens. Meet at Hatfield Marine Science Center. Then at 11 a.m., it's the “Birding 101” Walk, Overlook Trail. Here, you meet at Brian Booth State Park Visitor Center just south of town.

Various family activities happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at different sites. At the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area there's Make your own Bird Mask, Coloring Extravaganza, Migration Game, and Bird Bingo. At the Hatfield Marine Science Center, events include Coloring Extravaganza and documentary on bird migration. At Brian Booth State Park, you have Bird Feeder Activity, sign-ups for Jr. Ranger Program and a video called “Migration Earth Flights” at 2 p.m.

International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD) is a celebration of one of the most important events in the life of a migratory bird-its journey between breeding and non-breeding homes. This global event is celebrated throughout the Western Hemisphere and seeks to inspire people of all ages to get outdoors, learn about bird conservation, and take part in the initiative. Environment for the Americas (EFTA) and partnering organizers have made this possibly by providing educators, festival organizers, and birders with information and education materials. To find out more about EFTA and IMBD events, visit www.birdday.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More about Newport below and at the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.



















More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted