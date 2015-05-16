Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Memorial Weekend Highlights, Oregon Coast Travel Tricks, Advice

Published 05/16/2015 at 7:17 PM PDT - Last Updated 05/16/2015 at 7:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Look for some pretty heavy traffic on the roads this Memorial Weekend, according to AAA. The agency said 88 percent of travelers will go by car, an increase of 5.3 percent over last Memorial Day.

Low gas prices will be a blessing, said AAA's Marie Dodds. But it will also be a curse because it will mean more vehicles on the road.

“Most drivers will likely pay the lowest Memorial Day gas prices in at least five years,” Dodds said. “Today’s national average for regular unleaded is $2.69, compared to $3.66 on Memorial Day 2014. The current Oregon average is $3.02, compared to $3.88 last Memorial Day.”

There are plenty of other things to look out for if you're hitting the Oregon coast this holiday weekend. Beware of certain traffic issues, speed traps, lodging prices, how to dress for vacation success – and even a roundup of event highlights.

Traffic Hotspots to Look Out For:

Police are out in full force looking for all sorts of things, but especially speeders. County sheriffs, local police and state troopers will be in larger numbers than usual.

There are numerous speed trap spots to look out for. On Highway 26, just west of Beaverton, several overpass bridges potentially have cops hiding with radar guns, either looking straight down on both lanes, or hiding at the top of the onramp so they completely catch you off guard as you whiz past them.

Others to look out for: gravel patches by the side of Highway 26, or 18 going to the central coast. The big rest stop in the middle of the coast range on Highway 26 can have police hiding just out of view, until it's too late. The double-laned areas along Highway 26 in the Saddle Mountain area. On Highway 18 between the Sheridan area and where 18 merges with Highway 22, intersecting side roads can have radar guns trained on you.

On the coast itself: beware of the stop signs on Laneda Ave. in Manzanita; and the stop sign a mile south of Pacific City where Brooten Road merges with the overlook at Tierra Del Mar.

Usually, the Sunday or Monday of the weekend means a staggeringly huge exodus from the coast, with everyone leaving the same time. Traffic can be backed up for miles. Folks often leave in the late afternoon, just before sunset. It’s advisable to leave right after sunset, or even wait a bit and drive home in the dark. While it’s harder to see and less relaxing than the daylight trip back, it’s sizably less stressful than sitting in traffic an extra hour. Keep an eye on Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions

Trip Tips

The big rule for the coast almost any time of year: take along a change of clothes or two. But more so in spring. The weather can go up and down within minutes, which creates some unusual and memorable spectacles - but it’s a pain in the butt if you’re on a long beach walk during a spell of sunny weather and you find yourself soaked by a sudden rainsquall, largely because you’ve neglected to bring your coat. Nasty.

When on sandy areas, stick to flip-flops or sandals, so getting soaked by the ocean won't cause you to look for a change in socks and shoes (which may not be with you). While on rocky areas, make sure you wear sturdy shoes that grab surfaces and watch out for slimy, wet green or brown chunks of algae, which can send you spinning downward on your head.

Lodging Caveat

Lodging prices begin their summer spike on this weekend, and many will take advantage of the greater need and have unusually high prices. That’s no fun, but it happens.

The best way to ensure not getting gouged is reserving your lodging well ahead of time. See the Oregon Coast Lodging page for openings now.

Event Highlights for the Holiday Weekend

May 22. Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert. All tickets are $10 for adults, (children and students free). 7 pm. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, 360 W 7th St.

May 23. Memorial Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. Famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous 6th of a pie and costs $3.50. Add a scoop of ice cream for an additional fifty cents. A variety of beverages will also be sold. 11 am - 3 pm. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 24. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. All you can eat pancakes with eggs over easy, choice of sausage or ham, milk, tea or coffee. Donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to support local nonprofit organizations. 7:30 - 11:30 am. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

May 14 – 26. Tall Ships Lady Washington & Hawaiian Chieftain in Newport. The brig Lady Washington, the official tall ship of the state of Washington, and her companion vessel, Hawaiian Chieftain, are stopping in Newport. The ships will arrive at the Port of Newport and offer tours, excursions, and education programs for elementary school students. The ships will be open for visits on Memorial Day, May 25. Newport, Oregon. www.historicalseaport.org. 800-200-5239.

May 23. Photo Hiking at the Villages at Cascade Head. 9am to 11am. Hike with professional photographers Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudsen and learn basic techniques. $20 per person. Cascade Head, just north of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3405.

May 22-25. Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Professional and amateur kite fliers for the 20th year at the new Ocean’s Edge Wayside. The event offers contests in a friendly, unofficial environment. Participants can compete to win awards for having the nicest kite, the kite that drags on the ground the longest before becoming airborne, and many other events. Also features live music, kite exhibitions, an array of vendors, and tasty meals all weekend. The Ocean's Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. (503) 355-8108. www.rockawaybeach.net

May 23. Nehalem Bay Winery’s annual Memorial Day. Party & BBQ, featuring live music from blues greats, The Norman Sylvester Band. Cover. 34965 Oregon 53. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368-WINE.

May 23. Stumptown Swing Band. Stumptown Swing takes audiences back to 1920's Paris, when gypsies with guitars, violins and upright basses. 6 pm. Tickets are $10, 12, $15. Pine Grove Community Club, 225 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Brown Paper Tickets 800-838-3006 or on-line at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/1175377.

May 23. Annual Celebrating Freedom, Celebrating Veterans Event. Memorial Day is celebrated at Fort Stevens in honor of those who've given their lives for our freedoms. This is a family friendly event that offers a self-guided trail leading you through the history of Fort Stevens. Visit as many stations as you can and receive a prize. Enter a raffle for the opportunity to fire a Civil War period cannon! Food and drinks will be available for purchase at Annie's Kettle Corn. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. (503) 861-3170. www.oregonstateparks.org

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

 