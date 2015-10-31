Oregon Coast Science: 'Skull' Comet Misses Earth on Halloween, Holiday Astronomy

Published 10/31/2015 at 5:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A dead comet that looks like a skull and which narrowly misses Earth, and some interesting astronomy in conjunction with Halloween. All of that came across the science desk at Oregon Coast Beach Connection this week. (Above: photo courtesy NAIC-Arecibo/NSF.)

There's enough spooky Halloween coincidences from one passing space object to fill a cosmic-sized trick or treat bag. A giant object called asteroid 2015 TB145 has been nicknamed the “Halloween asteroid” because it's passing extremely close to Earth in the early hours of October 31. A frightening fact: it will pass Earth at 310,000 miles, which is closer than the moon's orbit.

It will do so quite safely, however, say NASA scientists. But the startling object – only discovered about a week ago – had some more surprises for astronomers. NASA just released the findings that it is actually a dead comet and not an asteroid at all, which means it is a comet that has lost all its ice and other substances that can create a trail when the sun heats it up.

It is only a piece of dead rock estimated at about 1,542 feet. That still makes it the largest object that will pass close to Earth until 2027.

An even more spooky coincidence: the object resembles a skull. Striking NASA images show a dead comet, that...well...looks like a skull. You can't get much more Halloween-esque than that.

While none of this will directly affect Earth or certainly the Oregon coast, it's certainly cause for a little more awe as you look up on All Hallow's Eve.

Yet another perspective on the holiday comes from Oregon: Jim Todd, of Portland's OMSI, said there is some spooky astronomy to Halloween, alongside the usual candy- and booze-fueled celebrations (depending on your age range).

Todd said Halloween began in Celtic Ireland way back in the fifth century B.C., known as “All Hallows Eve.” In those superstitious times, they believed this was a night to avoid being captured by the spirits of the dead.

However, in the realm of astronomy, it has some interesting meaning for scientists who watch the skies.

“October 31 falls almost halfway between the first days of autumn and winter,” Todd said. “That makes Halloween what's called a 'cross-quarter day' - a special seasonal day that falls halfway between two seasons, the solstice and equinox. There are four throughout the year. The others are: Feb 2nd (Groundhog's Day), May 1 (May Day), and August 1 (Lammas).”

More Oregon coast science. Below: the Oregon coast at night.







 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details