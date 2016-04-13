Storm Waves on Oregon Coast Tomorrow then Sunny Weekend

Published 04/13/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A rather large dose of wild waves and then a sudden turn for pleasant weekend conditions. This is what's in store for the Oregon coast over the next few days, as some storm-like waves will batter the beaches on Thursday, and then suddenly give way to a pleasant and fairly sunny weekend. (Photo: storm waves near Yachats).

Winds will reach a sizable 25 mph on Thursday with gusts as high as 45, which is nothing noteworthy for the Oregon coast. But waves will be near-gargantuan, up around 20 feet combined seas in the morning and then dropping down to 15 feet and lower later throughout the day. Really large breakers begin tonight, clocking in around 16 feet.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of thunderstorms on parts of the coast on Thursday as well.

After Friday, wave heights drop to really low levels, and in fact the afternoons will see really low tides at around one to four inches from Thursday through the weekend.

The weekend is when things begin to get quite nice. Friday onward is predicted to be partly sunny to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60's until Sunday, when meteorologists say the beaches will be up around 70 to 75 degrees.

This makes the weekend an exceptional time to hit the Oregon coast as those big waves will have brought in lots of interesting stuff and maybe even made for decent erosion in spots, thus opening up more agate hunting possibilities. Then, given the run of good weather and lower, calmer tides, you'll have perfect conditions to look for the beach treasures.

The National Weather Service in Portland (NWS) said attention is now turning to a one-two punch of systems coming in off the west coast on Wednesday.

“The main low center will move onshore between Tillamook and Newport early Thursday morning, with more brisk winds,” the NWS said. “A positive tilt upper ridge will build in from the southwest Friday for decreasing precipitation, which will continue to amplify this weekend for dry and warmer weather that may last until the early to middle part of next week.” Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tours

There are some predictions of possible 80-degree weather later in the week, at least for inland areas like Portland and Eugene. See Oregon Coast Weather.

























