Central Oregon Coast Offers Self-Guided History Tour of Lincoln City

Published 05/20/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Quite literally, there are now more layers to your possible enjoyment of the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City. The town that heralds itself as a “great place to try new things” has put a new spin on the very old – through a special self-guided tour through the town's history. This engaging bit of time-traveling fun features 14 stops that bring to light Lincoln City's awe-inspiring past and its people.

The printed guide is available through the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, located at 4907 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Simply stop by, spend a little time enjoying the museum and obtain the guide on your way out, then start going back in time.

The guide contains both recent and historic photographs of locations like the Dorchester House, site of the first Republican issue conference in Oregon; the D River, arguably the shortest river in the world; and the Connie Hansen Garden, gift of horticultural artist Constance P. Hansen and open free to the public.

You'll be able to touch and see much of the history of this central Oregon coast hotspot, which until the 60's was actually comprised of seven different little villages. See the Lincoln City in person, the Bijou Theater, Devils Lake (and why it was called that), the Nelscott Mercantile (formerly a country store, straight out of The Waltons), and where pioneer Jason Lee spent his honeymoon.

Admission to the museum is free and so is the Self-Guided Tour book. It's also available online at www.oregoncoast.org/heritage-culture. The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (except major holidays).

With the deep and generous knowledge and commitment of Anne Hall, Museum Curator, this tour was created through a partnership between the North Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau.

For more information, contact the North Lincoln County Historical Museum at 541-996-6614.

