Published 10/08/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – By all accounts, this morning's lunar eclipse and blood moon was a rousing success all throughout the state: from inland to the Oregon coast.

Next up: a seriously mind-blowing solar eclipse later in the month.

Weather was clear along at least one Oregon coast town, in Nehalem. But in Portland skies were especially clear for this unique stellar event.

Just as OMSI's Jim Todd predicted, the moon started getting eaten up about 1:45, then really getting swallowed and turning orange by 3:27 a.m.

The photo above is from about 2:40 a.m. Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff managed to get some extensive time lapse images of the disc as it gets covered up by the Earth's shadow, and then as it turns orange and moves down the sky. See the time lapse video below.

“A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon line up,” Todd said. “During such times, the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, and where it passes determines the type of eclipse we’ll see.”

On October 23, our satellite casts its shadow onto most of North America and the eastern tip of Siberia. The Moon passes in front of the Sun bringing a partial eclipse to the Pacific Northwest.

For Portland, the eclipse gets underway at 1:37 pm when the Moon makes first contact with the Sun. The maximum eclipse accords at 3:02 pm when the Moon covers 61 percent of the Sun's diameter at 26 degrees above the western horizon. The partial eclipse will end at 4:23 pm as the Moon exits.

Todd urged you should not view any of this eclipse without eye protection. Even during the partial eclipse, the Sun shines brightly enough to damage your eyes if the eclipse is observed without a protective filter. Use only an approved solar filter which blocks dangerous ultraviolet and infrared radiation as well as visible light. If you plan to watch the eclipse through binoculars or a telescope, you must use an approved solar filter that fits over the front end of your instrument. The special solar filter viewing glasses are available at the OMSI Science Store (503-797-4626).



More of the moon on the Oregon coast below:

