At Cook’s Chasm, there are a couple of places to park along this winding stretch of 101, both of which are day-use fee spots.

But it’s worth it. Cook’s Chasm is a small wonderland of spouting horns, wave-whacked rocky spots and tons of tide pools. Not to mention, it’s one of the few really spectacular viewpoints on the coast that’s wheelchair accessible.

It's also the trailhead for a small path down to Cape Cove, an intriguing central Oregon coast beach that really only exists half the time (photo at bottom).





