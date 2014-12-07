Super Full Moon, Planets Tonight for Oregon, the Coast: More on the Way

Published 07/12/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Clear skies in Portland and somewhat cloudy skies on the Oregon coast will allow viewing of yet another spectacular Super Full Moon tonight, the first of three months in a row with this phenomenal phenomenon in the heavens.

Jim Todd, astronomy expert with Portland's OMSI, said what you'll see is a Moon a bit bigger than the usual full moon. Scientists say it will be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point.

“It's not really all that much more dramatic than a regular full moon,” Todd said.

More are on the way, however. The next two full moons will also be super moons: August 10 and Sept 9.

The size of a full moon varies because of the oval shape of its orbit around the Earth. What's happening this weekend is called the Perigee, the closest approach of this orbit.

Todd said other viewing highlights include Saturn, Mars, the waning gibbous moon, several star clusters, and more.

“The angle of the sun will cause deep shadows to fall on the moon's surface, making its highlands and craters more easily visible,” Todd said.

Inland Oregon will be clearer than the Oregon coast tonight, however. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are predicted for the beach areas, but it should still be somewhat viewable. Chances may be better on the central and southern Oregon coast rather than the north coast.

