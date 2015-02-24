Fiery Irish Ensemble Hits Oregon Coast in March

Published 02/24/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – With March comes a season of the Celtic, and the luck of the Irish rubs off on Lincoln City on March 7 as the central Oregon coast town receives the dynamic music of the Stomptowners. This fiery ensemble blends Irish instrumentation, voice and foot percussion – a delivery of choreographed sean-nós dance and traditional song, all on one stage.



The show is part of the Weekender Concert Series, and tickets are on sale now, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

Expect to hear an exciting blend of foot stomping jigs, reels and hornpipes interlaced with melodic, soulful Celtic songs, feisty sea shanties and a few good pub songs. Having percussive dance adds a key visual component which sets the act apart from other traditional bands.

But The Stomptowners audience does not just sit there passively. Lead vocalist and local Liverpudlian, Andrea Wild, is only too pleased to lead a rabble rousing chorus and foot percussionist extraordinaire and Irish dance choreographer, Maldon Meehan, will have you up on the floor in no time.

Tickets for the March 7 Weekender concert are $18 in advance and $20 at the door, on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 or lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The center accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, My Petite Sweet cookies and bars, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show, and during intermission.

The Weekender Concert Series concerts are easy on the ears, and can be paired with lodging rates that are easy on the wallet. The series continues through the spring: on April 11, it’s classical guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto, and on May 30, the all-female bluegrass band The Misty Mamas. This series is made possible by a grant from the City of Lincoln City, and through support from Seahorse Oceanfront Lodging and the Ocean Terrace Condominiums.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

