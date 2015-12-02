Valentine's Weekend a Sunny Dazzler on Oregon Coast

Published 02/12/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Not only is it a three-day holiday weekend, but it's Valentine's Day on Saturday as well. To top it off, however, it's going to be great weather along the Oregon coast and mostly sunny.

This is going to mean an extra large push of travelers and revelers. Whenever Valentine's Day falls on a weekend, the Oregon coast gets as busy as an August afternoon and traffic is downright bonkers. Add to that the great weather, with temps in the 50's, plus a three-day weekend, and this will be one mother of all Valentine's weekends.

You will want to find Oregon coast lodging right now. These will be gone fast. Expect a lot of no vacancy signs.

The fun starts off on Friday, with a 30 percent chance of rain after some patchy fog in the morning. The day will be at least partly sunny, however, with light east winds warming things on the beaches themselves.

Friday night becomes a bit drizzly.

On Saturday – Valentine's Day - look for some rain in the morning but then turning partly sunny throughout the rest of the day. The high will be up around 56.

Sunday, things get really glorious. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50's and light winds mean possibly really balmy conditions on the sand. This is where the sun reflects back the most from the ocean and the sand.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, making for excellent stargazing, although temps will be down around 40 degrees or less.

Monday – the final day of the weekend for many – will be quite sunny and with highs in the mid-50's.

The north and central coast are projected to be almost exactly the same over the weekend. Which translates to similar sun and fun conditions for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

Things get even warmer the farther south you go on the Oregon coast. Port Orford and Bandon will be in the upper 50's, but down in Brookings you're looking at the low 60's.

