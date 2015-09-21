Humpback Whales Linger Close on N. Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach

Published 09/21/2015 at 5:44 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A group of Humpback whales has apparently made themselves at home on the north Oregon coast, with some new sightings of them cavorting quite close to Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock and Needles. (All photographs by Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)l.

It's been a thrill ride for whale watchers for over a month. In late August, Humpbacks made quite a startling sight as they were seen up the Columbia River, well into Astoria. They also spent considerable time darting in between boats.

This time around, the sightings were of a fairly uncommon sort, with at least eight moving very close to shore.

Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium spotted them this week. On Sunday morning, she said she counted eight, including two calves.

“The humpbacks were actively feeding just past the breakers,” Boothe said.

Boothe said Humpbacks can be seen along the Oregon coast during their northern and southern migrations. But they don't usually hang out so near the beach, normally keeping a distance of a few miles.

“During the summer months some Humpbacks stop and feed along the Oregon coast,” Boothe said. “They tend to stay five to fifteen miles offshore, but they will also go where the food is, and right now there seems to be a lot near Haystack Rock. September is the best time to see Humpbacks (especially from shore). This is because typically the weather is nicer and the ocean is calm.”

Sea lions also put on a show in Cannon Beach this weekend, right near the whales. Boothe said they were seen foraging and doing what is called “rafting,” which is where they clump together in the water.

“A number of sea lions will cluster together to rest or sleep,” Boothe said. “They typically do this when there is not a suitable haul-out.”

The Humpbacks weren't interested in the sea lions for food, and the sea lions didn't care about the presence of the whales. Boothe said it was a peaceful scene between the two species.

Last month, Boothe photographed two Humpbacks moving in the waters of the Columbia, feeding on the huge amount of bait fish present – as were the large masses of pelicans. Later sightings by others included at least one baby Humpback.

Last year about this time, Humbacks were seen in the Warrenton and Hammond areas as well.

Gray whales seem to be plentiful on the central Oregon coast right now, with Depoe Bay whale watch tours reporting lots of encounters there. Since September is generally the best time of year for calm weather – usually straight through middle October – your chances of seeing whales right now are pretty good. Bring binoculars and bring your patience, say whale experts.


 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details