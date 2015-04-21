Powerful Duo Performs This Week in Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast

Published 04/21/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A double dose of musical pleasure happens this week on the north Oregon coast with a powerful duo that appears at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum (above photo).

Each month through May the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum puts on an acoustic concert for the community. This April they welcome back Gayle Ritt and Mike Soto for an encore performance on Friday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are just $12 and include a nice display of refreshments and a chance to see musicians in a unique and intimate setting.

A native of Flagstaff, Arizona, Ritt has been singing and performing most of her life. From the days as a singing waitress to playing for sold out audiences at the house of Blues - her "considerable ability to create subtle, song specific arrangements,"(Illinois Entertainer) and constant performing have made her a household name in Chicago. Ritt relocated to Portland after years of touring and recording music throughout the U.S. She has performed in the top venues throughout the country and has found her new home in Oregon.

The Chicago Sun-Times says, "Ritt's gutsy voice is an impressive instrument," and her 4 albums speak for themselves as her ability to sing and perform different styles of music shine.

During the past 20 years of singing, songwriting and recording, Gayle Ritt continues to reach listeners with her music and live performances throughout the US and abroad. The impact has resulted in millions hearing her voice, news features and national commercials on TV and Radio and her five independent releases have crossed many genres - fueled - she will remind you - by a powerful collection of contributing friends. Her live performances are as varied as her styles – from Motown to folk and everything in between.

"The promise of an ongoing love affair with her music will begin the moment you hear the first note." Ritt sings a unique and traditional version of the National Anthem that has garnered her a standing invitation by the Chicago Cubs (9 years running). She has also performed at Dodgers Stadium, The Staples Center, US Cellular Field and the Thomas & Mack Center for the Dodgers, Lakers, White Sox and Gladiators. She currently resides in Portland, Oregon.

Mike Soto who plays the bass, vocals, and guitar has been performing around the Pacific NW over the past two decades and has been the driving force behind SLA and WildSeed, two busy working bands. He has been the host of numerous open mic and open jam sessions and continues to build and promote the musical community on the Westside. He has been one of McMenamins bands for the past 15 years in addition to performing in numerous other venues.

All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is at the corner of Sunset and Spruce, Cannon Beach, Oregon. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

