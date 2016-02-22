Event Explores 6,000 Years of Oregon Coast Trail

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Oregon author Bonnie Henderson will show up on the north coast on Thursday, March 17 to talk about her latest book and the prehistory of this region. Her talk is at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum and begins at 7 p.m. (Photo above: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park is part of the Oregon Coast Trail).

Bonnie Henderson is the author of four books, including the newly released second edition of Day Hiking: Oregon Coast, which includes a comprehensive guide to the Oregon Coast Trail.

The Oregon Coast Trail is one of the most unique in the nation, stretching from one border to the next, entirely along the shoreline. It Incorporates more than 200 miles of sandy beaches, connected by footpaths that traipse over headlands and then boat shuttles across bay mouths. It was first conceived in the late 1950s and was declared “hikeable” by Oregon State Parks in 1988.

But that’s just the history; what about the prehistory? Obviously humans have been walking on the Oregon Coast Trail - or something like it – for a much longer period than that. How long? And for how long has the Oregon coast been where it is today? It turns out that scientific consensus on both questions has evolved radically in just the past few years, thanks to ground-breaking research in archaeology and paleogeology, much of it by Oregon scientists.





Henderson is author of the critically acclaimed The Next Tsunami: Living on a Restless Coast (Oregon State University Press: 2014). Her 2008 book, Strand: An Odyssey of Pacific Ocean Debris (OSU Press) was listed as a Best Book of 2008 by the Seattle Times and was a finalist for the 2009 Oregon Book Awards. She is also the author of two popular hiking guidebooks from Mountaineers Books: Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon, now in its third edition, and Day Hiking: Oregon Coast.

Her varied journalism career has included newspaper and magazine writing and editing. Today she is primarily focused on exploring the intersection of the natural world and the human experience close to home. She lives in Eugene, Oregon. This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information visit cbhsitory.org or 503-436-9301. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

