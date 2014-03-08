State of Oregon Officials Ask: Should Smoking Be Banned on Coastal Beaches?

Published 08/03/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Officials at Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) is now accepting public comment on whether or smoking should be banned on Oregon beaches. The agency is looking at proposed rules that would restrict the use of tobacco products along the shores of the Oregon coast.

OPRD said public comment will play a key role in the decision. Comments will be accepted by mail until August 29, by sending to OPRD Beach Smoking, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301). or sent by email to oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov.

Litter is one large issue being considered. Twice every year, SOLVE's beach cleanups clean up more cigarette butts from Oregon coast sands than any other single item. These objects remain along the shores, in spite of its often harsh conditions.

Oregon state properties already banned smoking early in 2014, which includes many Oregon coast beaches. The public input process for that included many asking that the state enforce this rule on all beaches of Oregon's 362 miles of coastline.

Several public meetings will be held to ask for comments as well.

The hearings begin at 7 p.m. and include Seaside Public Library, Central Lincoln PUD in Newport, Coos Bay Public Library and the North Mall Office building in Salem.

Once public comments close on August 29, OPRD will present the findings to its Commission on September 17 at its meeting near Silverton, and then again on November 19 in Astoria.

August 20 at Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway, Seaside, Oregon.

August 21 at Central Lincoln PUD, 2129 N Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon

August 26 at Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon

August 28 at North Mall Office Building, 725 Summer Street NE, Salem, Oregon

