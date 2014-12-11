Will it Snow in Portland, Gorge or Oregon Coast?

Published 11/12/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Travel around Portland will be tricky Thursday, but ice, wind and blizzard conditions in the Gorge and parts of the coast range will be a serious problem through Friday.

Forecasters are a little all over the board when it comes to Portland and the Willamette Valley, saying freezing rain and some snow will affect the roads to varying degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting as much as three inches of snow gathering in Portland – along with the ice – but TV forecasters are saying about one inch is more likely.

Meanwhile, on the Oregon coast, it will be comparatively warm and calm, with temps in the 40's and some rain.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Columbia Gorge, while Portland and the eastern slopes of the coast range are in a winter warning – both issued by the NWS.

In the Gorge, snow around six inches or more is possible. The eastern slopes of the coast range may get around four or five inches of snow. The western side of the coast range will be clear, however.

Rain in all areas will hit just before dawn on Thursday morning, turning to freezing rain and snow in time for the morning commute. Eastern parts of Portland will be colder and more susceptible to ice and snow.

Periods of rain, snow and sleet in Portland are expected throughout the day and into the evening, according to the NWS. By early morning Friday it appears conditions will level off to mostly rain.

Lows will be just under 32 for Portland and about 34 degrees for highs.

Winds in Portland, the valley and the Gorge will be heavy, but with bigger gusts in the Gorge. With gusts in the 20's or higher, Portland's wind chill factor will make the 32-degree mark feel much colder.

Travel over the coast range will greatly improve on Friday, just in time for the weekend.

