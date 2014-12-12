Oregon Coast King Tides Project Asks for Photographic Help

Published 12/12/2014

(Oregon Coast) – More of the King Tides Project on the Oregon coast is coming up, and organizers are again asking for your help.

This year the project focuses on three sets of extreme tides: December 21-23, January19-21, and February 17-19.

For the fifth year, CoastWatch is sponsoring the King Tide project. This is the Oregon branch of an international volunteer effort to trace the year’s highest tides by means of photography. Documenting the highest reach of the tides tells researchers something about areas if the natural and build environments which are subject to erosion and flooding now. It tells them even more about what to expect as sea level rises.

Th co-sponsor this year is the state’s Coastal Management Program.

“We’re asking anyone capable of taking a photograph and able to get to the coast during the series of high tides to take shots at the highest point of the tide on those days,” said Fawn Custer, CoastWatch volunteer coordinator. “These photos can focus on any feature. Those that show the location of the tide in relation to the built environment (roads, seawalls, buildings) are especially useful in demonstrating impending threats. The ideal photo would be taken from a location where the photographer can return later at an ordinary high tide to take a comparison shot.”

CoastWatch is making a special effort to organize photographers to document the reach of the King Tides in the vicinity of the new marine reserves (Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua and Redfish Rocks).

There are numerous ways to connect with the groups involved. For information about the project, and about participating in the special effort to document the King Tides in the marine reserve areas, contact Fawn Custer, CoastWatch volunteer coordinator, at (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org

Participating photographers are asked to post their photographs on the project’s Flickr site, http://www.flickr.com/groups/oregonkingtides/. Those who don’t wish to use Flickr can e-mail their photo files to orkingtide@gmail.com.

More information about the project, including links to tide tables and suggestions for posting photographs, can be found on the King Tide website,http://www.coastalatlas.net/kingtides/. For more information about the technical aspects of the project, please contact Meg Gardner, NOAA Coastal Fellow, at the Oregon Coastal Management Program in Newport: (541) 574-4514 or meg.gardner@state.or.us.

At the conclusion of the project, a celebration will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 20, at the South Beach location of the Rogue Brewery in Newport. The best of the King Tide photos will be shown, photographers will be on hand to comment, and there will be a special speaker. The event is free and open to all (some refreshments provided, beer and meals available from the Rogue).

