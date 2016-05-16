Oregon's Tillamook Coast Has New Rides, Arts Events

Published 05/16/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – There are now two more ways of having high-paced fun in the north Oregon coast's Tillamook County area, while Manzanita will end the month on a high note of interesting arts events.

Two new outdoor-based recreation operations have begun in the region, offering exhilarating rides. Riders Fat Tire Bikes opened in Oceanside in March, offering fat tire bike rentals for beach rides on select beaches in Tillamook County. Then at the end of the month, Oregon Coast Railriders (OCR) are opening in Bay City along the former Southern Pacific and Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad tracks starting May 26.

Shore Riders’ fat tire bikes are made for the sand, as they can more easily navigate the beach’s uneven terrain than one could do with a typical bicycle. Shore Riders offers rides upon request on any Tillamook County beach. Call to find locations or schedule a ride: 503-812-6539.

Owners Tony and Sarah MacDonald say they come to you.

“It’s a mobile service, so we can offer the rides anywhere along the Tillamook Coast. With 15 bikes, we can accommodate large groups. We have a big cargo trailer and will meet you wherever you want to ride on the beach in Tillamook County.”

Shore Riders operates Tuesday through Saturday or upon request, March through October.

Oregon Coast Railriders will operate in a different part of the Tillamook Coast, along the scenic railway. Owners Kim and Anita Metlen describe railriders, a semi-recumbent style of cycling, as “comfortable, adjustable and efficient to pedal.” Each railrider has two seats; each guest pedals independently of the other; and a guide accompanies the guests.

The Metlens started the railriding business in Wallowa County with Joseph Branch Railriders, which started in 2014. They are expanding their business to Oregon’s Tillamook Coast this year, initially starting as a seasonal business that will operate Thursday through Monday, May 21 to October 2, 2016.

“We’re working with Bay City, the Port of Tillamook, Visit Tillamook Coast, Oregon Department of Transportation, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railway and our neighbors to make this happen,” says co-owner Anita Metlen. The Metlens will hold a Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting for OCR on Saturday, July 2 at Hayes Oyster Rd. in Bay City.

To book a bike ride with Shore Riders, call 503-812-6539 or visit www.shoreridersllc.com. To book a reservation with OCR, call 541-910-0089 or visit www.ocrailriders.com. For more information on outdoor adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast, visit www.tillamookcoast.com.

At Manzanita's Hoffman Center for the Arts, locally made films and a writers' workshop is on the menu.

On May 20, they will screen three short films by Portland-based director Nathan Williams, starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $5. The films to be screened are: "Things Left Behind" Post-apocalyptic hunters ponder who came before them. (10 min.). "Night Stand" A woman is suspicious about her boyfriend's fidelity. (11 min.). "C.B." A socially awkward young woman reaches out to a more confident young man. (11 min.).

For the Manzanita Writers' Series, Nicole Hardy will read from her memoir, Confessions of a Latter-Day Virgin, at 7 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Saturday, May 21, 2016, with a writing workshop during the day.

During the day Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., she will lead a workshop: Writing Our Personal Stories. Students will divide their time among lecture, discussion, and writing exercises to delve into the art of creating memoir from memory. Nicole will pass on lessons learned the hard way, show samples from other authors, and explain how novelists’ techniques can be useful in writing memoir. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-3846. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

