Live Reindeer, Santa at Festive Central Oregon Coast Tree Lighting

Published 11/19/2015 at 3:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Christmas season is all about love. This year, on the central Oregon coast, the Lincoln City community Christmas tree will show those colors in the form of the “Love Tree,” a special conifer that the Love family has donated to the Lincoln City Cultural Center for decoration and display on the west lawn. The illumination of the “Love Tree” takes place on Thanksgiving with two days full of free family activities.

It’s the fourth annual Tree Lighting Party and Santa Sale, a weatherproof family celebration set for Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28. This free public event will launch the Lincoln City holiday season with make-and-take ornaments, live music, a cake walk, a vendor sale of handmade goods, two visits from Santa and the illumination of the “Love Tree.” A big highlight of this festival of light: there will be an outdoor display of live reindeer on the center’s front lawn, thanks to a grant from the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The tree lighting itself will take place on Friday evening. The public is invited to enjoy cookies, coffee and cocoa, courtesy of the Morgan Family and Kenny’s IGA, starting at 4:30 pm. The Sweet Adelines will sing carols starting at 5 pm, followed by the “flip the switch!” countdown led by Lincoln City Mayor Don Williams. At around 5:30 pm, Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck and will make his way through the LCCC to his place of honor on the auditorium stage, where he will greet children, pose for pictures and give away candy canes.

The reindeer come from Timberview Farm in Springfield, and this particular bunch has appeared on the “Portlandia” TV series.

A variety of businesses, clubs and individuals from throughout the community along this part of the Oregon coast have donated their time and energy to make this community holiday celebration happen, said LCCC executive director Niki Price.

“We are so thankful for all our supporting businesses and organizations,” Price said. “This is their gift to the Lincoln City community, and to all the visitors who come to our fair city for their Thanksgiving holiday. And a special thanks to the Love family, and their neighbors in Nelscott, who have worked so hard to provide our beautiful Christmas tree.”

The Santa Sale, a handcrafted holiday fair, will be open from 12 to 7 pm Friday and from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday in the auditorium and north hallways. This year’s event, which is being managed by All Ways Traveling and Promotions, will feature 25 booths featuring everything from rugs and ornaments to jewelry and nuts. The Visitor Information Center and LCCC Members Gift Shop (with lots of handmade gifts, as well) will be open, as well. Admission is free to the public. For more information on the Santa Sale, call Phil Robertson at 541-921-2006.

