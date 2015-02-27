Magic Festival Lights Up Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break

Published 02/27/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One part of the central Oregon coast will get truly magical during spring break, with the fourth annual Festival of Illusions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, March 23 to March 27. (Above: Henrik Bothe).

It's a full week of magic, which includes evening shows, fun day camps, and open art workshops for youth. Advance evening show tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5-18, and free for kids 4 and younger. Tickets are on sale now through the center’s website, www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org (click “Buy Tickets”) or by calling the center, 541-994-9994.

The series opens on March 23, with the impressive Joe Black. Joe Black, a magician and mentalist from Seattle, was awarded the "Rising Star Award" two years in a row, and was a televised finalist on “America’s Got Talent!” His “Black Magic” show is a real crowd pleaser, and is appropriate for older children and adults.

Up next will be Henrik Bothe, performing on Tuesday, March 24. A native of Denmark, Bothe grew up idolizing the magicians he saw on the Ed Sullivan Show. He’s now one of the best plate spinners in the world, as well as one of the funniest physical comedians on the circuit today. Bothe has appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, and on “A Prairie Home Companion,” where Garrison Keillor said, “Henrik is one of the few jugglers that have succeeded in performing on the radio.”

On Wednesday, March 25, the Festival of Illusions will present comedy magic with Steve Hamilton – aka “Steve the Pretty Good.” Known for his spontaneous humor and original routines, Hamilton offers the classics of magic with his own funny twist, and transforms his audience into his magical assistants.

Jeff Evans the Entertainer will be back this year, as well, with an all-ages show set for Thursday, March 26. Evans’ friendly style of magic receives top reviews for family entertainment. A full-time pro since 1998, Evans’ amazing magic and clean comedy is honed to its best in over 250 shows each year.

The Festival will close with a rousing performance of Louie Foxx’s One Man Side Show, on Friday, March 27.

All evening shows begin at 7 pm, with doors open at 6:30 pm. There are two sets, with one intermission, and sweet treats, sodas, nuts, beer and wine are sold inside.

The festival also offers daily Magic Camps for kids, held from 9 to 11 a.m. daily from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. Guest artist Regina Wollrabe, aka Cha Cha the Clown, will help young performers improve their skills in juggling, circus-style tricks, makeup, costumes, props, and more. The camps are open to youth ages 8 to 18, and their parents, grandparents and guardians.

The price is $18 per person, per day, and includes all props and instructions. Youth may also sign up for the entire week, 9 to 11 am Monday-Friday, for the discounted price of $80. Class size is limited, so pre-registration is recommended although drop-ins will be accepted if space is available. To register or learn more, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.

New to the festival this year is the Abra Cadabra Open Art Space, led by arts educator Krista Eddy and a slew of LCCC volunteers. The workshop will take over the LCCC Conference Room, and will be open for drop-in fun from 1 to 4 pm daily.

