Oregon Coast Storm Packs High Winds, Huge Waves Friday, Weekend

Published 03/03/2016 at 5:01 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Photo: high winds in Manzanita

(Oregon Coast) – The entire Oregon coast is under a high wind watch for Friday afternoon, and some massive waves are coming in that have already created a high surf advisory for the southern coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued the watch for Friday afternoon through to later in the evening, with heavy steady winds and gusts up to 60 mph.(Photo: high winds in Manzanita).

The storm also brings in some extremely large wave action, with Friday looking at 25-foot waves. Some of this will stick around through the weekend, while the general weather looks to calm down on Saturday to simply lots of rain.

Winds will be from the south to southwest and steadily blowing between 20 mph and 30 mph. Gusts on the headlands and beaches could reach 60. The NWS may change this to a high wind warning, and it said these kinds of winds could cause damage and power outages.

The surf will be especially gnarly, and conditions may not be safe on many beaches over the whole weekend. Friday is looking at 25-foot waves on the beaches, and Saturday and Sunday won't be far behind with combined waves often between 18 feet and 22 feet.

The NWS also warned boaters to stay out of the water.

“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be a good time for boaters to stay out of coastal waters,” the NWS said. “We’ll see winds gusting as high as 50 knots [57 mph] at times, and combined seas up to 25 feet. The worst conditions will likely be Friday night but it will be continued stormy through the weekend.”

However, as always, once these conditions subside and the beaches become safer, these are excellent times to go beachcombing and look for the interesting stuff the ocean has coughed up. Also, some beach erosion is likely to occur in spots which should open up gravel beds, thus revealing plenty of agates. See more about Oregon Coast Weather. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour








 

