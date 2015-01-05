Oregon Coast Aquarium Puts on Fun Run, Native Plants Awareness

Published 05/01/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – Wild scenes of crazed humans on a fun run and learning about native plants: this is the potpourri of adventures coming up at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

A study on plants may seem best suited to a botanical garden or arboretum, but the Oregon Coast Aquarium interprets local life in all forms, from the ocean to the forest and the animals that call these areas home.

Oregon Native Plant Awareness Week is no exception. The Aquarium will honor this celebration of local flora with a free guided walk through the Aquarium’s nature-scaped grounds on Saturday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Naturalist, gardener and mycologist, Bruce Waugh will team up with Anita Albrecht, the Aquarium’s Head Groundskeeper, to lead this wander through the wooded and marshy landscapes that surround the Aquarium.

Discussions will focus on identifying plants native to Oregon’s central coast, and participants of all ages and levels of expertise are welcome.

The Aquarium was a pioneer in the practice of naturescaping. The facility’s grounds were an abandoned industrial landscape when its construction began. Nearly two dozen years later, this carefully cultivated wildness is so well restored that the grounds are certified as Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.

Those who wish to learn more about the naturescaping process, and do not mind getting their fingers dirty, should contact volunteer@aquarium.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

The morning of May 16, humans will take center stage as they compete in the Flippers, Feathers & Fins 5K & Kids’ Dash.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to flock to Newport for the annual event, now in its 3rd year. The scenic route winds through the Aquarium and along the Yaquina Bay estuary where racers will be greeted with facts about native wildlife.

The 5K is open to runners and walkers 10 years and older. The closed-course 1K Kids’ Dash race is perfect for aspiring little athletes ages two to nine years old. Parents are invited to accompany their children on this run through the Aquarium’s grounds.

Flippers, Feathers & Fins 5K & Kids’ Dash participants will receive an official finisher medal, post-race refreshments and free admission to the Aquarium for the day.

Race entry is $35 for the 5K, and $20 for the Kids’ Dash. A $5 early registration discount is available through May 3. Discounts are also available for Aquarium members. All proceeds benefit the animal care and marine science education programs at the Aquarium.

Tech race shirts are available to preorder for $5. Shirts will also be available for sale on race day, but size availability may be limited.

Racers with strollers are welcome but should be aware the course has uneven ground with some gravel.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is open every day this spring from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit aquarium.org or call 541-867-FISH for more information or to purchase advance tickets. Participation in the nature walk is free. The experience does not include admission to the Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

