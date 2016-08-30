Band Mixes Celtic and Appalachian at Intriguing Oregon Coast Concert

Published 08/30/2016 at 5:31 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – An extraordinary musical journey that encompasses two continents will touch down on the central Oregon coast in early September, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center brings an evening of traditional Irish, Appalachian, Scottish and Breton music, performed by four up-and-coming musicians in the traditional Celtic scene: Na Rósaí. (Above: Na Rósaí plays Lincoln City).

It takes place on September 10 at the central Oregon coast hotspot, which is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Showtime for this all-ages concert is 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m.

With fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, bouzouki, whistles - and sweet, mellow vocals - Na Rósaí explores the links between the musical traditions of the Celtic regions and North America by arranging tunes from the two regions with a traditional sensibility. Na Rósaí is Irish Gaelic for “The Roses” in honor of Portland, the City of Roses, and it’s pronounced “n’rosie.”

In 2010 Erik Killops returned to Portland after studying Irish Fiddle at the University of Limerick in Ireland. Shortly after his homecoming he met recent New Hampshire transplant and bouzouki player Richie Rosencrans and California native and piper Preston Howard at sessions around town. After realizing common musical interests they began a weekly performance at a local pub. In the autumn of 2012 flute player Conor Ó Bryan moved to Portland from Chico, California and immediately joined the ranks of the group.

Of their debut album, Devon Leger (Hearth Music) wrote: “This is a killer debut from a young band on the scene with a lot of new ideas and talent to spare. Be sure to catch this one!”

At this vibrant Lincoln City show, volunteers will be selling Northwest beers and wines along with My Petite Sweet cookies and brownies, and Mountain Man nuts and snacks, all to benefit the nonprofit LCCC.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Youth ages 18 and under will be admitted free. To reserve, click the “Buy Tickets Now” button at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

More interesting shows are coming to this Oregon coast venue. Upcoming concerts in the 150-seat auditorium include the Ukulele Road Show on Thursday, September 15, and the gypsy jazz group Rhythm Future Quartet on September 28.



















