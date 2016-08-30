Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Band Mixes Celtic and Appalachian at Intriguing Oregon Coast Concert

Published 08/30/2016 at 5:31 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Na Rósaí plays Lincoln City

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – An extraordinary musical journey that encompasses two continents will touch down on the central Oregon coast in early September, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center brings an evening of traditional Irish, Appalachian, Scottish and Breton music, performed by four up-and-coming musicians in the traditional Celtic scene: Na Rósaí. (Above: Na Rósaí plays Lincoln City).

It takes place on September 10 at the central Oregon coast hotspot, which is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Showtime for this all-ages concert is 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m.

With fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, bouzouki, whistles - and sweet, mellow vocals - Na Rósaí explores the links between the musical traditions of the Celtic regions and North America by arranging tunes from the two regions with a traditional sensibility. Na Rósaí is Irish Gaelic for “The Roses” in honor of Portland, the City of Roses, and it’s pronounced “n’rosie.”

In 2010 Erik Killops returned to Portland after studying Irish Fiddle at the University of Limerick in Ireland. Shortly after his homecoming he met recent New Hampshire transplant and bouzouki player Richie Rosencrans and California native and piper Preston Howard at sessions around town. After realizing common musical interests they began a weekly performance at a local pub. In the autumn of 2012 flute player Conor Ó Bryan moved to Portland from Chico, California and immediately joined the ranks of the group.

Of their debut album, Devon Leger (Hearth Music) wrote: “This is a killer debut from a young band on the scene with a lot of new ideas and talent to spare. Be sure to catch this one!”

At this vibrant Lincoln City show, volunteers will be selling Northwest beers and wines along with My Petite Sweet cookies and brownies, and Mountain Man nuts and snacks, all to benefit the nonprofit LCCC.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Youth ages 18 and under will be admitted free. To reserve, click the “Buy Tickets Now” button at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

More interesting shows are coming to this Oregon coast venue. Upcoming concerts in the 150-seat auditorium include the Ukulele Road Show on Thursday, September 15, and the gypsy jazz group Rhythm Future Quartet on September 28. More on Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour








 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details