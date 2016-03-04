Birding and Blues Fest on N. Oregon Coast Takes Flight April 29

Published 04/03/2016 at 5:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – One part of the Oregon coast adds new meaning to “put a bird on it.” In this case, it's many, many birds with the Pacific City Birding and Blues Festival on April 29 through May 1. (Photo: Pacific City as seen from Tierra Del Mar, to the north).

It all starts with classic Birding & Blues activities that include a free community open house on Friday April 29, featuring a live sea bird presentation and a children’s art activity. The festival is also bringing a new excursion to attendees on Friday called Historical Backroads. This one will be a wild ride, as you're accompanied by an expert and chauffeured to local back roads in Tillamook County that are rich with wildlife.

Top-notch birding experts lead field trips to locations well known for their wildlife viewing opportunities, including Neskowin Marsh. They will also teach birders who are just getting started at identification.

The 2016 Festival will bring fresh topics such as Behind the Scenes Nature Walk, Seabird Watch, Feeders & Birding, and the incredibly exciting Evening Owl Search.

Also new to the festival is avian researcher John Marzluff, who will be the 2016 Key Note Speaker. Professor Marzluff will present his most recent book Welcome to Subirdia (2014 Yale) which discovers that suburban neighborhoods host a splendid array of biological diversity and suggests ways in which we can steward these riches to benefit birds and ourselves.

The fun continues into the night when the town comes alive with the sound of Blues. There will be concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings at the Kiawanda Community Center which offers an intimate setting for enjoying music “up close and personal” and dancing like a crazy bird.

The musical lineup also takes flight and soars. Headlining is Franco Paletta & the Stingers on Saturday night, April 30th from 8 pm to 11 pm. On Friday night, look for Oregon coast favorite The Rockhounds. Information about each band can be found at the Birding and Blues website. Concerts are all ages, children ages 6 and under will have a $10 admission; all other ages are $15. Tickets can be bought in advance on the website or at the door.

Swooping in from Astoria is the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, whose work with birds and other species will be featured during the free, community open house night on Friday April 29. This happens at the Kiawanda Community Center at 5:30 pm and includes a live seabird presentation.

Friday will also feature the new "Talk on Pelicans" at The Pelican Pub & Brewery from 6 pm - 8 pm. This event is also free and will feature new speakers while guests can enjoy fabulous views, food, and drink.

Once again there will be kayaking partnered with Nestucca Adventures out of the Pacific City area. You can take a sunset kayak trip down the Nestucca River with naturalists in attendance on Friday evening. There will be a second kayaking adventure on Saturday morning. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

A host of other interesting and notable new events will be taking place this year. You can take a look at the old Pixieland site and the marshland restoration happening there with one nature field trip. There are the nighttime owl excursions, a presentation on backyard bird feeders and the Coastal Woodland Walkabout Field Trip. www.BirdingandBlues.org. (503) 965-6247. More about this area at the Pacific City, Oceanside Virtual Tour, Map.



















