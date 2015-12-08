Mussel Harvesting Back for Most of Oregon Coast; Health Advisory

Published 08/12/2015 at 6:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Most of the coastline is once again open to the harvesting of mussels, while a health advisory has been issued for the ocean waters at one popular spot just south of Newport.

Much of the Oregon coast reopened to mussel harvesting this week, after state authorities had shut that down last month due to paralytic shellfish toxins. Recreational harvesting of mussels is still close from Cape Meares down to Heceta Head, but all of the southern Oregon coast is back open, as is most of the north coast. It has reopened for north coast towns that include Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton.

Still closed are towns Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, and Yachats.

Recreational harvesting of razor clams is still closed along the entire length of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River to the California border because of levels of domoic acid. This includes all beaches and all bays.

Bay clams and other clams are open to harvesting.

Meanwhile, there is a health advisory that was issued for the waters at Seal Rock State Park Beach

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory Tuesday for high levels of bacteria in the ocean waters of the central Oregon coast beach spot.

“Water samples indicate higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria, which can result in diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses,” said the OHA. “Direct contact with the water - especially by children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to waterborne bacteria - should be avoided in this area until the advisory is lifted.”

The OHA said the increased levels of bacteria could be coming from shore or inland sources, such as sewer overflows, failing septic systems or even waste from local wildlife.

