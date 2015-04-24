Seafood and Cinco de Mayo on Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/24/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Something fishy is happening on Cinco de Mayo in the central Oregon hotspot of Lincoln City. Fishy, as in seafood tacos. May 2 is the day for the massive 7th Annual Fish Taco Cook Off in town, held at the Culinary Center from 11am to 2pm. Restaurants from around the region will compete for the best fish taco on the Oregon Coast.

Roadhouse 101 in Lincoln City is a former first place winner and is looking forward to participating again this year.

"I am always up for a challenge," said Brandon Fowler, manager and head chef at Roadhouse 101. "Our fish tacos will be served cantina style, and include fresh cilantro, queso fresco, all in a flour tortilla."

Fowler believes it's the ingredients what make Roadhouse 101's fish tacos stand out in the competition. "Our fish tacos are very authentic. I have been in the culinary business for over 25 years, and authentic quality ingredients are important to me and our restaurant."

Fresh-made fish tacos from Roadhouse 101 will be available at the event as well as tacos from Pacific City's Pelican Pub and Brewery , Hearth and Table, and Lincoln City Mayor and restaurateur Don Williams. Taste tacos from each restaurant, then vote for your favorite with the Peoples Choice Award. Ballots will be available during the cook-off at marked locations inside the Culinary Center. Back by popular demand, Culinary Center Executive Chef Sharon Wiest will offer up her newest fish taco creation. Chef Sharon's fish tacos are sponsored by the Oregon Albacore Commission and are not eligible for the Peoples Choice Award.

Admission to the cook-off is free with fish tacos available for $1.50 each. Craft beer and local wine will be provided by the Wine Cellar @ the Eventuary, and an assortment of desserts from Captain Dan's Pirate Pastry Shop and My Petite Sweet.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City is located at 801 SW Highway 101 on the fourth floor of City Hall. Four annual cook-offs are hosted by the Culinary Center: the Jambalaya Cook-Off in February, the Fish Taco Cook-Off in May, the Wild Mushroom Cook-Off on October 3, and the Chowder Cook-Off November 14-15.

Event sponsors include: Ace Hardware, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, The Coho Oceanfront Lodge, Ester Lee Hotel, NW Winds, Kites, and Toys, The Liberty Inn, Looking Glass Inn, The News Guard, Pelican Shores Inn, Shearwater Inn, Willamette Dental.

More on Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted