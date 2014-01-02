Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

SOLVE Announces Date for Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup

Published 02/01/2014

(Oregon Coast) – March 22 is now the official date for the next SOLVE Beach Cleanup along the Oregon coast. The organization recently made the announcement for the event that has brought out thousands from all over the state for decades.

Like all the previous beach cleanups, it happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The SOLV Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup has been around since 1986, and only in recent years did the organization change its name from SOLV to SOLVE. It's been a home-grown tradition of twice-yearly cleanups that benefit both people and wildlife, helping out the local environment by taking unsightly objects off the sand, including sometimes harmful chunks of litter. In this way, the event helps support clean seas and healthy communities for present and future generations.

SOLVE encourages volunteers of all ages to join in the effort of clearing the entire Oregon coast of litter and marine debris that has washed ashore from winter storms.

At last spring's cleanup, more than 4,100 volunteers removed an estimated 54,937 pounds of trash off the coast, including 7,500 pounds of recycled materials. The public can help continue this tradition by volunteering this year at his or her favorite coastal area to keep these beaches as beautiful as possible.

"Even the smallest bits of trash on our beaches and waterways can be harmful," said Joy Irby, SOLVE Program Coordinator.

The trash that hits the beaches is varied and their effects almost as numerous as their numbers. Things like cigarette butts and bits of plastic flow into regional rivers and streams to the Pacific Ocean, or they are washed in by tides, where they can be toxic to marine life.

Other objects on the beach can have toxic effects and even pose a risk to pets or children.

"By helping to remove litter, volunteers are taking an active role in minimizing this threat and giving back to Oregon's beaches," said Irby.

Registration is now open at SOLVE. Visit www.solveoregon.org to sign up online and view a map of check-in sites, or call SOLVE at (503) 844-9571 x317. Together, we can Love it. Own it. SOLVE it!

The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup is made possible by Coordinating Sponsors - Oregon Parks & Recreation Department and Local Coast Garbage and Recycling Haulers; Legacy Sponsors - Chevron, Fred Meyer, Oregon Department of Transportation and The Standard; Major Sponsor - Northwest Natural; Site Sponsor - City of Yachats.

Even more about Oregon coast beach debris is at the Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Updates, News section. More Oregon coast below.

 

