SOLVE's Beach and Riverside Cleanup Needs Volunteers on Oregon Coast, Around the State

Published 9/17/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – From September 20 through September 28, SOLVE holds its annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup along the Oregon coast and elsewhere in the state, covering not just beaches as it has before but also in the Portland area, southern Oregon and essentially all regions. (Above: near Cannon Beach / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

There's also a special cleanup in Netarts and Oceanside with its own specific details.

Now, SOLVE is asking volunteers to help in the cause, calling on families, community members, student groups, and nature enthusiasts from all stages of life to gather across Oregon and Southwest Washington for a 10-day event series. There's a huge variety of projects to choose from, digging into the state's coastlines, rivers, and public lands.

As September 21 is International Coastal Cleanup Day, SOLVE joins in on the battle to scour the world, at least in this little corner called Oregon.

“This global movement amplifies the impact of local efforts, uniting communities for cleaner environments,” said SOLVE. “The Beach & Riverside Cleanup wraps up on September 28 with National Public Lands Day, the nation's largest single-day volunteer event, focusing on trail maintenance, habitat restoration, and native tree planting.”

SOLVE hosts over 50 project sites across Oregon and SW Washington, from the Oregon coast to the Willamette Valley and beyond. In 2023, more than 1,500 volunteers removed 20,000 pounds of trash. However, since the entire program started back '86 (when the group was called SOLV), it has cleared over 2.5 million pounds of litter from Oregon's nature spots.





The group is asking for help from the public – as it does each year. Registration is open on the SOLVE site.

This year, SOLVE is making it easier on event leaders by creating five different supply hubs on the Oregon coast - located at Fort Stevens near Astoria, Newport's South Beach, Cape Lookout near Oceanside, Port Orford's Cape Blanco, and Sunset Bay near Coos Bay. These hubs are equipped with reusable supplies like litter grabbers, vests, and buckets sponsored by Knife River. This partnership with Oregon Parks and Recreation strengthens SOLVE's mission to provide even more volunteers with reusable supplies and host cleanup events with sustainability in mind.

The Oregon coast features various projects along its length, happening on the two different weekends.

In Seaside it's on the 28th, in Cannon Beach on the 21st and in Rockaway Beach there are pickup gigs on both dates. Oceanside and Netarts are both on the 21st, with Pacific City having both dates going.

In Lincoln City, there are two on the 28th and one on the 21st. In and around Newport, there are a few on the 21st, as well as at Brian Boothe State Park and at Waldport.

Just south of Yachats, there's the Strawberry Hill cleanup on the 21st, while Florence is on the 28th.

On the southern Oregon coast, Gold Beach has theirs on the 21st.

To see the full schedule and times, click on the SOLVE site. Most times are 10 a.m., however. 971-319-4503

In Netarts and Oceanside, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS hosts a specific cleanup for those two areas on Saturday, September 21st, from 10 AM - 1 PM. It's a partnership with SOLVE to host cleanups in the area from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares to Bay Ocean for over a decade.

This beach cleanup is family-friendly, dog-friendly, and volunteers of all ages will find the event fun and rewarding.

“Remember, ocean shores can be dangerous,” WEB said. “Avoid logs in the water. Keep your distance from marine mammals, and never turn your back on the ocean. If you find any hazardous material, please alert the Beach Cleanup Captain. And remember, it’s more fun to work as part of a team. Bring a buddy, stay safe, and have fun!”

Advanced registration saves time but is not required. See the link to register at Beach + Bayside Cleanup

Check-in for this event at any of the following locations:

Netarts Boat Basin 2065 Netarts Basin Boat Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours









MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted