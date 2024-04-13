Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


SOLVE Still Seeking Volunteers for Oregon Spring Cleanup on Coast, Elsewhere

Published 4/13/24 at 6:05 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – From the coastline to all kinds of little and big towns in the state, the Oregon Spring Cleanup has already kicked off, with the majority of the events and the beach cleanups happening April 20. It started on Saturday and runs through April 22, with more than 100 volunteer possibilities around the region, all celebrating Earth Day in the inimitable Oregon manner. Beach cleanups happen April 20.

Put together by SOLVE, the organization is still looking for those who can help, with registration ongoing.

“Everyone is invited to join SOLVE, event leaders, and partners from across the Pacific Northwest in a collective celebration of Earth Day. The SOLVE calendar showcases a variety of events throughout Oregon and SW Washington between April 13 and April 22, with the majority of events culminating on April 20,” the organization said.

On the Oregon coast, they don't happen in most every little city or village as they used to. This time there are only two on the south coast: at Bandon and Winchester Bay.

You'll also find them in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Netarts, Sand Lake Near Pacific City, Lincoln City, Waldport, Florence, and Otter Rock, three in Newport.


“Diverse initiatives address specific environmental needs with opportunities ranging from beach cleanups to neighborhood and city litter pickups,” SOLVE said.

Other activities include restoring natural habitats through native tree and shrub plantings, weed pulls, and mulching projects. Each project contributes to the enhancement of the state's shared surroundings.

It's the biggest event on SOLVE's annual calendar, an almost 40-year-long tradition that began with regular cleanups of the Oregon coast in the '80s and has grown to encompass all of the state and parts of SW Washington.


Those who cannot attend an Oregon Spring Cleanup event this year can also support SOLVE by individual giving. Donations of any size can still assist SOLVE's ability to host more events each year and provide volunteers with free supplies, event leader training, and all the support they need to run a successful event.

For more information, visit www.solveoregon.org/oregon-spring and be part of the collective effort to create a cleaner, greener planet.

