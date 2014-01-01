Central Oregon Coast Sandcastle Festival a Big Part of Small Town

Published 07/23/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In many ways, Lincoln City's Taft district is a small town within a slightly larger small town. Come August 9, tiny Taft will swell with the ranks of sandcastle builders of all ages and skill levels with the 2014 Taft Beach Sandcastle Contest going from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on that Saturday.

Categories for the competition include groups, pairs, individuals (over 12 years old) and kids (12 years old and under). Each category will have a different location on this central Oregon coast gem of a beach. Some special categories exist, such as Best Dog, Best Mermaid, Best Cat, Best Sandcastle and others will also be available.

Prizes in the form of cash awards valued at over $1,000 will be given for category winners, and the kids category will have first, second and third place winners with each taking home a "Beach Bucket Surprise."

Judging begins at 5 p.m., and winners will be announced shortly after. During the wait for verdicts, visitors can enjoy music by local artist Brett Lucich, who will be performing throughout the contest on the dock.



Registration starts at 1p.m. on the dock just outside of Mo's Restaurant in the Historic Taft District, and the competition follows shortly after. All participants must register at the sign up table on the day of the event before beginning. There is a fee of one can or more of food per entrant, which will be donated to the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

Rules for competitors: Entries must be built using only sand, water, shells and other natural beach material found that day. Hand tools and forms of any sort may be used in the construction process but may not support the structure. Power tools are not allowed.

Because this is an amateur competition, professional sand artists will not be allowed to enter.

"I love the event. It is a fun and relaxing time," said Mary Ann McGill, Manager at the Looking Glass Inn and event coordinator. "A little sand in your toes takes away your woes."

Eric Johnson, Public Relations Coordinator for the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau said this is a relaxed and casual festival with an emphasis on just having fun.

“It is amazing to see what the contestants come up with,” Johnson said. “Even if you're not the most artistic builder, it's a great family and friends bonding experience. This is truly a unique event not to be missed.”

For further information, contact the Bay Area Merchants Association at 541-614-0771 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/sandcastle-contest.

