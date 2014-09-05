Mother's Day Gets Sunny and Warm on Oregon Coast, Portland

Published 05/09/2014

(Portland, Oregon) - Another day of rough and wacky weather for Portland, northwest Oregon and the coast, and then Sunday brings some stunning weather for Mother's Day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Saturday will still be full of some showers around much of the state – and even the Cascades is getting some snow. But come Mother's Day, the sun comes out and stays out all week, with Portland temperatures soaring into the 80's later in the week.

“A ridge of high pressure, well agreed upon by models, builds in earnest just offshore Sunday and moves over the coast by Monday,” the NWS said in its Forecast Discussion page. “This will bring a return to dry weather with temps going above normal by Monday.”

On the Oregon coast, look for showers but still partly sunny on Saturday.

Sunday, the beaches turn very sunny with highs near 65 and calm winds. This will make it much warmer on the sands, as the sand and the water reflect back the sun.

Monday is mostly sunny along the Oregon coast, as is Portland. Coastal towns will be getting near 70 that day and Tuesday while Portland will be five to ten degrees warmer.

By Wednesday and Thursday, Portland may well be looking at 85 to nearly 90 degrees.

