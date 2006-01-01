Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

More High Winds Tuesday for Oregon Coast, Portland

Published 02/17/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Never a dull moment this week, it seems. More high winds for not just the Oregon coast but the Portland area again, as well as Willamette Valley towns such as Eugene, Corvallis and Salem.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a third high wind warning in four days for the Oregon coast and a wind warning for the valley. Both are in effect Tuesday morning until about 4 p.m.

Post your storm pics to our FB page, here

The NWS said winds near headlands and beaches will be from the south, clocking in at around 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 possible. Coastal communities will see south winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60. Look for the strongest winds from morning into the early afternoon.

Affected towns include Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Netarts, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

“A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph,” the NWS said. “Winds of these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions.”

Seas are expected to be quite large as well, although not nearly as big as the nearly 30-foot waves of this weekend. Combined seas of 20 feet are expected, and this is cause for much caution on the beaches during this wind storm.

Last night's wind storm resulted in 91 mph in Naselle, Washington. The largest recorded on the Oregon coast was 64 mph in Newport.

Tents set up for this weekend's Newport Seafood and Wine Festival were torn down late last week during 80 mph gusts there. The tents will be set back up in time for the festival. Newport Chamber director Lorna Davis said the show will go on as scheduled.

Full Oregon coast and coast range traffic conditions are found here. Full Oregon coast weather - including links to detailed warnings, updates for each city. General Oregon weather is here.

