A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Oregon Coast's Hatfield Celebrates 50 Years of Cutting Edge Research, Cool Octopus

Published 07/30/2015 at 6:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – While it's almost always upstaged by its neighboring Oregon Coast Aquarium, the much older Hatfield Marine Science Center is the real powerhouse of oceanic research and landmark discoveries for the region.

It was fifty year ago this summer that Oregon State University opened the Hatfield as an aquarium attraction and a research facility, setting up shop in the downtrodden economy of the central coast and in what was then a bit of a backwater area for Newport – the area known as South Beach.

Now, the Hatfield is on the cutting edge of marine research for the United States, and features a plethora of scientists from diverse fields and agencies that examine the most pressing issues of the world's oceans, as well as educating a new generation and reaching out to inform the public. Major discoveries have been made here regarding whales, undersea volcanoes, the existence of strange life forms near them and of course the geologic and earthquake research that has recently made the news.

Not to mention that awesome octopus that's been known for generations, and the connection the Hatfield may have had in inspiring an episode of "The X-Files."

The Hatfield will celebrate this illustrious half century on August 7 with one big party. It will feature speakers, displays, a historical slide show, and a video featuring faculty, student and community perspectives on the center’s future plans. A reception will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; the events are free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity to look at the past and honor the people and events that have made the Hatfield Marine Science Center such a special place,” said Bob Cowen, director of the center. “It’s also a time to celebrate the future, as OSU is launching its Marine Studies Initiative and working on plans to expand the center and its capacity.”

Things begin with a special presentation by Rick Spinrad, chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, held in the Visitor Center Auditorium. His talk, “How Oceanography Saved the World,” beginning at 3 p.m., is part of the 50th Anniversary Alumni Speaker Series. He is former vice president for research at OSU – and a former graduate student at the center.

Other speakers include former Oregon State President John Byrne, a former NOAA administrator.

The initial spark of the Hatfield started in the 30's with a fishery research lab on this central Oregon coast bay. That outgrew its space and the new facility (not yet named after senator Mark. O. Hatfield) was dedicated in 1965. Back then, OSU was granted a 99-year lease by the Port of Newport, with part of the agreement that it include a public aquarium to increase tourism.

In 1983, the center was named the Mark O. Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Other interesting moments for the Hatfield:

One of the research ships sometimes docked at the facility helped make among the first discoveries of “extremophiles” in the 80's - organisms that thrived on and lived only in the searing temperatures of undersea volcanic vents. This type of organism was part of the inspiration behind The X-Files' first season episode “Firewalker,” which featured just such a microorganism monster.

Since its opening, generations have always remembered the octopus in the front lobby tank. It has not been the same octopus all these years, however. They only live about two years and the Hatfield replaces as much as once a year.

Event information and links to HMSC archives, historic photos, video and a timeline of landmarks for the Hatfield Marine Science Center can be found at: http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/50th. 541-867-0100.

More on Newport and the Hatfield below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

