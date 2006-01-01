Downtown Wine Walk This Weekend on N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/15/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast resort hotspot of Seaside swells with wine lovers this weekend, as the Seaside Wine Walk envelopes the town with the yummy bounty from northwest vines. The event happens Saturday, May 17.

Hundreds gather in town for this regular event, where over 20 wineries are featured throughout town, along with gobs of good grub.

The Seaside Downtown Development Association sets up different locations to sell commemorative wine glasses and check ID's. This year's stations are Carousel Mall (at 300 Broadway) and Rivertide Suites (at 102 N. Holladay).

Glasses are required and sell for $10 each. Wine lovers are given maps for which businesses are showcasing which wineries, including some information about each winery.

Things kick off at 3 p.m. and the festival lasts until 7 p.m.

The wineries are allowed to sell unopened bottles, allowing you take your favorite home with you. Most of the wineries charge a small tasting fee, making it an inexpensive way to experience new wines and check out what downtown Seaside has to offer. Some businesses have live music.

All wine must be consumed in the host business.

Wineries include: Hauer of the Dauen Winery, Macindoe Family Cellars, King’s Raven Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Ancient Cellars, McMenamins Edgefield Winery, Depoe Bay Winery, Silver Falls Vineyards, Buddha Kat Winery, Noble Estate Vineyard, Pudding River Winery, Nehalem Bay Winery, Mia Sonatina Cellars, J. Rae’s Wine Hip Chicks do Wine A Blooming Hill Vineyard, Elk Cove Vineyards, A Blooming Hill Vineyard, Naked Winery, Walnut City Wine Works, Forest Edge Vineyards, Emerson Vineyards, Oak Knoll Winery.

Throughout Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

More about Seaside below and at the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map. More about where to stay in Seaside for the Wine Walk event.

