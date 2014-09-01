Central Oregon Coast Crab Fest of Historical Proportions

Published 01/09/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – It's a crab fest of historical proportions on the central Oregon coast – quite literally. The sixth annual Annual Crab Krack hits Newport again on Sunday, January 19, celebrating not just the six-legged culinary delight but local history as well.

The Crab Krack raises funds for renovations at the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center of the Lincoln County Historical Society. This year's event starts at 4 p.m., held at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport.

Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport’s seafood processing plants, fishermen and Pacific Shrimp. Dinner will include a whole crab, various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with a no-host bar.

Central Oregon coast band “Past Forward” will be playing nostalgic jazz from the 1920s through the 1960s, and there will be a silent and oral auction for stay-cation trips, furniture, quilts, artwork, tools, gift baskets and much much more.

Ticket sales for the Crab Krack are in full swing and going fast; tickets can be purchased at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime & Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $40 per person, for non-members $45. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Lincoln County Historical Society at 541-265-7509.

Currently, Newport has even trademarked the name “Dungeness Capital of the World,” and for good reasons. The area has had a long, long love affair with the Dungeness crab, going all the way back to 1938, when the town was so overloaded with the delicacy it actually started giving them away. The town also needed more tourists. That year, it started a Crab Festival, handing out crabs by the thousands. During the first Crab Festival, 25,000 people visited Newport for the free lunch. The festival ended in 1951 with a big bang: 38 cases of crabs were shipped to soldiers in Korea.

The Lincoln County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates the Burrows House Museum located at 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport and the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center at 333 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport. Admission to the Burrows House is by donation. Admission to the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 through 12. Members are free. Both museums are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

