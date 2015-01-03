Minor Traffic Delays on N. Oregon Coast; Part of 3 Cape Still Closed

Published 03/01/2015

(Manzanita, Oregon) - Two roadwork projects on the north Oregon coast will be causing some delays in the coming weeks, according to ODOT. One is just north of Manzanita and the second on the bridge between Astoria and the Washington coast.

Meanwhile, one major inconvenience at the northern tip of the Three Capes Loop continues. The very northern entrance, near the community of Cape Meares, is still closed off.

The road connecting Tillamook directly to Cape Meares and the northern entrance to the loop is closed. The closure is less than one hundred feet from the entrance to Cape Meares State Park, meaning the quickest route to the lighthouse from Tillamook is not usable.

You can still get to the small community of Cape Meares and the Bayocean Spit from that direct route, but to get to the lighthouse you must go through Oceanside and Netarts first, adding a few miles to the usual nine miles between there and Tillamook.

That area was shut down in January due to a landslide danger. At the bottom of this slide area is a water district water tank for the communities of Cape Meares, Netarts, and Oceanside which could be compromised should the slide actually occur. Officials worry that if that happens, Cape Meares would be completely isolated for 12 to 72 hours.

On Highway 101, at mile post 39.5, work will create some minor delays on the Necarney Creek Bridge, inside the limits of Oswald West State Park near Manzanita. This project consists of recoating the steel below the bridge deck.

For the week of March 2, flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities, Monday, March 2nd through Friday, March 6th, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The scheduled work includes installation of containment structures and painting the bridge below the bridge deck, projected to be done with in April. Currently, large numbers of construction equipment and vehicles are taking up at least one parking lot in Oswald West State Park.

On the Columbia River's Astoria–Megler Bridge, mile post 1.80 to 3.03, work continues on recoating the steel above the bridge deck on the southern side of the Columbia RiverBridge along U.S. 101 north of Astoria. This includes installation of the containment structures in preparation of painting the remaining bridge steel above the bridge deck along with miscellaneous touch-up painting throughout the bridge structure.

Periodic delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Lane delays will be allowed anytime on weekdays and weekends.

You will want to drive the area with caution as Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2015.

See the Oregon Coast Highway and Coast Range Traffic page for up-to-minute updates, although these will not reflect the Three Capes closures because that road is overseen by Tillamook County and not ODOT.



